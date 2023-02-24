ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Government of India, on November 2, 2022, notified the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022 replacing the erstwhile E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016. The Rules will come into force from April 01, 2023.

The primary object of the rules is to bring down the use of hazardous substances (such as lead, mercury, and cadmium) in manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment that have an adverse impact on human health and the environment.

Pursuant to the aforesaid objective, the Government of India vide its notification dated- January 30, 2023, notified new amendments to the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022.

The notification has introduced amendments in the following:

In rule 16 (Reduction in the use of hazardous substances in the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment and their components or consumables or parts or spares) sub-rule 5 which provides for the producers to give details regarding reduction of hazardous substances in their equipment and their components or consumables or spares, the words ''in the product user documentation'' , have been substituted with the words ''as and when required by the Central Pollution Control Board''.

(Reduction in the use of hazardous substances in the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment and their components or consumables or parts or spares) which provides for the producers to give details regarding reduction of hazardous substances in their equipment and their components or consumables or spares, the words , have been the words Addition of two new entries in Schedule-II (Applications, which are exempted from the requirements of sub-rule (1) of rule 16) , after entry no. 35, namely (i) ''36. Cadmium and lead in Solar panels/cells, solar Photovoltaic panels/cells/modules as listed in Schedule – I". (ii) "37. Lead in Medical Devices (with the exception of all implanted and infected products) as listed in Schedule - I.''.

The aforementioned amendments shall be effective from April 01, 2023.

Shantam Sharma, Intern at S.S. Rana & Co. has assisted in the research of this Article.

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.