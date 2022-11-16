ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Are You Ready For India's New Advertising Laws?

In this webinar an expert panel will discuss recent changes in India's advertising laws and regulation under the Consumer Protection Act and voluntary code administered by the Advertising Standards Council of India including:

False & Misleading Advertising Guidelines;

Specific Sector Guidelines for Influencers, Virtual Digital Assets and Gaming:

Comparative Advertising;

Surrogate Advertising for alcohol and tobacco products;

Practical implications of recent changes and potential responses.

This event is especially curated for foreign corporations and law firms will be of particular interest to in-house counsel and other corporate executives concerned with advertising and marketing of goods and services in India.

The expert panel will be moderated by Khaitan partner Sameer Sah and will include:

Rishi Gautam , Global General Counsel, Tata Consumer Products;

, Global General Counsel, Tata Consumer Products; Subash Kamath , Brand Consultant & Adviser, Chairman, Advertising Standards Council of India;

, Brand Consultant & Adviser, Chairman, Advertising Standards Council of India; Manisha Kapoor , CEO & Secretary General, Advertising Standards Council of India;

, CEO & Secretary General, Advertising Standards Council of India; Tanu Banerjee & Nishad Nadkarni, Partners, Khaitan & Co.

