This comprehensive guide spans over 35 jurisdictions, offering up-to-date insights into various aspects such as port state control, marine incidents and liability for owners, cargo disputes, maritime

Phoenix Legal is a full service Indian law firm offering transactional, regulatory, advisory, dispute resolution and tax services. The firm advises a diverse clientele including domestic and international companies, banks and financial institutions, funds, promoter groups and public sector undertakings. Phoenix Legal was formed in 2008 and now has 14 Partners and 65 lawyers in its two offices (New Delhi and Mumbai) making it one of the fastest growing law firms of the country.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

"In the Chambers and Partners - Shipping 2024 Guide, our Partner Gautam Bhatikar, Associate Deeksha Dev Singh, and Associate Isha Patil examined the current trends and developments in India's Maritime and Shipping sector. This comprehensive guide spans over 35 jurisdictions, offering up-to-date insights into various aspects such as port state control, marine incidents and liability for owners, cargo disputes, maritime liens, ship detentions, passenger grievances, tax incentives for ship-owners, and the impact of environmental laws, trade embargoes, and global conflicts."

Link for the article: https://lnkd.in/g6At2ksb

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.