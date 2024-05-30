"In the Chambers and Partners - Shipping 2024 Guide, our Partner Gautam Bhatikar, Associate Deeksha Dev Singh, and Associate Isha Patil examined the current trends and developments in India's Maritime and Shipping sector. This comprehensive guide spans over 35 jurisdictions, offering up-to-date insights into various aspects such as port state control, marine incidents and liability for owners, cargo disputes, maritime liens, ship detentions, passenger grievances, tax incentives for ship-owners, and the impact of environmental laws, trade embargoes, and global conflicts."
Link for the article: https://lnkd.in/g6At2ksb
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.