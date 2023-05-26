Sub-rule 6 of the rule 25 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangement and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 has been substituted with following rule:



"[(6) Where objections or suggestions are received within a period of thirty days of receipt of copy of scheme under sub-section (2) of section 233 from the Registrar of Companies or Official Liquidator or both by the Central Government and -



(a) such objections or suggestions of Registrar of Companies or Official Liquidator, are not sustainable and the Central Government is of the opinion that the scheme is in the public interest or in the interest of creditors, it may within a period of thirty days after expiry of thirty days referred to above, issue a confirmation order of such scheme of merger or amalgamation in Form No. CAA.12



(b) the Central Government is of the opinion, whether on the basis of such objections or otherwise, that the scheme is not in the public interest or in the interest of creditors, it may within sixty days of the receipt of the scheme file an application before the Tribunal in Form No. CAA.13 stating the objections or opinion and requesting that Tribunal may consider the scheme under section 232 of the Act:



Provided that if the Central Government does not issue a confirmation order under clause (a) or does not file any application under clause (b) within a period of sixty days of the receipt of the scheme under subsection (2) of section 233 of the Act, it shall be deemed that it has no objection to the scheme and a confirmation order shall be issued accordingly.]"

In continuation to the above amendment, this amendment provides specific timelines for the CG in case any objection/suggestions are received from the ROC/OL: In case the CG is of the opinion that such objections/suggestions are not sustainable and the scheme is in public interest or of creditors, the CG is empowered to issue a confirmation order of such scheme within 60 days of the receipt of the scheme; and Where on the basis of objections or otherwise, the CG is of the opinion that the scheme is not in public interest or in the interest of creditors, it may within 60 days of the receipt of the scheme, file an application before the Tribunal in Form No. CAA.13 stating the objections or opinion and requesting that the Tribunal may consider the scheme under Section 232 of the Act:

Deemed approval proviso: This amendment has also brought in a 'deemed approval' proviso, pursuant to which, in case the CG neither issues a confirmation order nor files an application to the Tribunal within 60 days of receipt of the scheme, then it shall be deemed that the CG has no objection and the merger scheme shall be deemed to be approved, and the CG is obliged to issue a confirmation order accordingly.