25 June 2024

Ladies In The Law – Nohid Nooreyezdan (Video)

AZB & Partners

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
In our latest episode, we speak with our Senior Partner, Nohid Nooreyezdan, who reminisces about the very beginning of AZB & Partners and its significance in her journey as a lawyer.
She discusses change in perspective of the younger generation towards this profession and industry as it is today. She candidly addresses the issues of sexual harassment at workplace, the hashtag#Metoo movement and Diversity & Inclusion in the workforce.

