ARTICLE
12 June 2024

Ladies In The Law – Nanditha Gopal

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore
In our first episode of Ladies in the Law, we talk to our Senior Partner, Nanditha Gopal from our Bangalore office.
India Law Department Performance
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

AZB & Partners presents Ladies in the Law, a first of its kind video series, where we delve into the lives of some of our very own female legal icons.

In our first episode of Ladies in the Law, we talk to our Senior Partner, Nanditha Gopal from our Bangalore office.

Watch as we delve into her journey, from a young impressionable lawyer to her tips on work-life balance as a mother.

To watch video, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nanditha Gopal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More