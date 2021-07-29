ARTICLE

India: In Collaboration With Law Ninjas: A Masterclass With Hiroo Advani (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from India

Amendments To Specific Relief Act, 1963 – Key Highlights AZB & Partners The Amendment Act has narrowed the list of grounds on the basis of which specific performance can now be refused.

Supreme Court Prohibits Practice Of Law By Foreign Lawyers/Law Firms In India Singh & Associates In the petition, the main averments were that to practice law in India, a person has to be an Indian citizen and should possess a degree in law from a recognized University in India.

Globalisation Of Legal Services (...And Indian Perspective) Singh & Associates Global integration in the legal profession would help India in increasing her share in the global services trade.

A Lawyer's Style Statement - Dressing Rules & More Dhir & Dhir Associates Etiquette, couture and attire are subtle indicators of erudition and professionalism, especially for lawyers.

Liberalisation Of Legal Services In India Hammurabi & Solomon Paramount among the barriers to entry of foreign practice establishments in the country is the Advocates Act of 1961, a statute that governs the practice of law in India.