ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ( MCA ) has notified the Limited Liability Partnership ( Third Amendment ) Rules, 2023 ( Amended Rules) aimed at strengthening the disclosure norms in terms of beneficial interests in a Limited Liability Partnership ( LLPs ). The Amended Rules are effective from 27 October 2023 ( Effective Date) . The key compliances under the Amended Rules include:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from India

Delhi High Court Reaffirms The Scope Of Law On Liquidated Damages Phoenix Legal The Delhi High Court ("Court") in the recent judgment of Vivek Khanna v. Oyo Apartments Investments LLP, rejected the challenge to the arbitral award filed under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

The Indian Supreme Court Rules On Constitutional Validity Of Arbitration Agreements – Can They Be Struck Down As Being Unconscionable Or Unfair? Samvad Partners In a recent decision, the Supreme Court ruled on the validity of arbitration clauses, and when they can be struck down as being violative of constitutional norms.

Between The Lines... November 2023 Vaish Associates Advocates The Delhi High Court has, in its judgement dated October 10, 2023, in the matter of Indian Oil Corporation Limited v. Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited [ARB.P. 102/2022], held that claims that have already been settled ...

Lack Of Evidence Of Loss Of Profit In An Arbitral Award Renders The Award As Contrary To Public Policy Majmudar & Partners In Unibros v. All India Radio, India's Supreme Court set aside an arbitral award that allowed a claim for damages without any proof of the claimant having suffered injury...

Whether A Writ Petition Under Article 226 And 227 Is Maintainable For Challenging Orders Of Arbitral Tribunals? Stratage Law Partners The Hon'ble Bombay High Court in the matter of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited vs. Om Construction and ors. has held that a Petition...