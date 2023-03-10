Department/Agency Rajiv Gandhi Science & Technology Commission (Govt. of Maharashtra) Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (Govt. of Tamil Nadu) Council of Science and Technology, (Govt. of Uttar Pradesh) Department of Science & Technology

and Biotechnology, (Government of West Bengal)

Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (Govt. of Gujarat) Kerala Start-up Mission (Govt. of Kerala) And Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment

Start-up Karnataka (Govt. of Karnataka) Department of Science and Technology (Government of Rajasthan)

STATE GOVERENMENT GRANTS · Invite proposals on innovative applications of science and technology for socio-economic development. · Collaborative Projects between Institutions and Industries for Technology Development /Adoption" (CPIITA): - new scheme which collaborative projects between the Institutions and Industries will be supporting research and development.

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY PROJECT: - Support research and development projects which are socially pertinent and have instantaneous application to find solutions to socio-economic problems.

To carry out R& D projects the scientist and the researcher must be working in any educational institutions/industries/ voluntary agencies within the State recognized. Maximum of 3 years is provided.

· Support to R & D projects in several disciplines of Science & Technology is the leading scheme of CSTUP, wherein Council provides financial support for R&D in various areas relating to Science & Technology for producing new knowledge, help solving technological problems apart academic and institutional development. Schemes are sanctioned to Technical, Agricultural, R&D Institutions, Colleges, and Universities generally for the period of 02-03 years.

Science Promotion through Research & Development (Gobeshonay Bangla): - · Research on new scientific technology areas for implementation of socio-economic objectives of the government to improve the quality of life of people. · Supporting R&D in Emerging Fields of S&T on State Priority area under STI · To promote science, technology and innovation based solution for gratifying needs of society, community and industry for faster economy development. · Maximum project cost will be Rs. 50.00 lakhs and for three years' duration. Innovation Grant: - · Grants are provided as help to develop products or prototype at very early stage of development · Idea Grant, are available for start-ups/students who have a Prototype to develop the final version of MVP, and is limited to 2 lakhs/idea · R&D Grant, are available to highly auspicious deep tech Start-ups with working prototype/ IP which needs to be developed into a final product through extensive R&D. This grant is limited to Rs. 30 lakhs/start-up Science Research Scheme: - · Grants are provided for promotion of R/D activities in the State both fundamental and applied research. · Research grant of Rs.30 lakhs will be provided to the selected projects for a maximum duration of 3 years. IDEA2POC Grant Programme that offers early stage funding for ideas or concepts that haven't yet demonstrated their viability in the actual world. · Grants for chosen concepts of up to Rs. 50 lacs. · To utilize the potentials & talent of student of S&T stream through implementation of short duration project in prior areas of the state under this programme. Financial support is provided to student during their course of studies under the supervision and guide of the teacher of the institution. · Project Duration: Maximum one year · The project should be pertinent to the basic needs and social urgencies of the state such as food, shelter, clothing, health, education, transport, communication, environment and pollution etc. · It may be correlated to the needs of the rural and urban poor and to employment generation and removal of drudgery. · Extent of Financial Assistance - Not exceeding Rs.15000-/ (Rs. Fifteen thousand)