Research and Development (R&D) is the process in which a company or individual develop and innovate new products and services. R&D is widely linked with innovation. It helps companies to design new products and improve their existing offering to stay ahead of their competition. It also helps in improving society standards and quality of living. For conducting such research and development funds are required. Many companies and individuals want to innovate by conducting research and development but they often see it as too hard, too expensive, or too time-consuming. There are many government agencies and who provide grants to promote and support this companies and individuals.

Grants are the financial support given to an individual or a company to facilitate a goal or incentivize performance by a company, foundation, or government. The companies or individuals who want to conduct research to development innovative products, grants work as an essential fund backing that do not have to be paid back, under most conditions. Some grants have waiting periods called lock-up or vesting periods before the grantee can take full ownership of the financial reward. This not only gives an opportunity to individuals and company to research on a vital cause without any hassle but also opens new doors for new innovation and the betterment of the world

The Objectives are: -

Promote new ideas from innovation even at the risk of failure.

Inspire industry and R&D institutions to develop innovative products.

Develop socially relevant and cost-effective technologies.

Promote the manufacturing of competitive consumer goods.

Categorize and act in areas requiring strategic interventions.

Enable Indian industries to stand-up to the competitive pressure by investing in core technology development to become a global player.

List of Central Government Grants for Research & Development and Innovation

Department/Agency Description CENTRAL GOVERNMENT GRANTS Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY) And Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) R&D funding scheme: - § Grants are available for undertaking research projects relevant to electronics and Information Technology. § DSIR approved Indian companies with R&D unit is eligible. Multiplier Grant Scheme: - § The objectives to strengthen linkages between the Industry and Institutes. § The overheads admissible in the project will be limited to 15% of the total of the project. value. § Grants are limited to maximum of Rs. 2 Crores per project for individual industry. Support for international Patent Protection in Electronic & Information Technology (SIP-EIT): - § Providing financial support to technology start-ups units for international patent filing and also encouraging them in innovation. § Financial assistance up to Rs. 15 lakhs per invention or 50% of the costs required in filing and processing of patent applications.

SAMRIDH Scheme · Aims to support businesses financially while also assisting them in bringing together the skill sets necessary for their long-term success. Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Industry Innovation programme on Medical Electronics: § Aim is to fund scientific and technological research in medical electronics to make it accessible to people at the bottom of the pyramid. § Maximum loans and grants should not exceed Rs. 100 lakhs for initial stages of research and development at Indian companies. § Indian promoters who own at least 51% of the stock of the company are qualified to apply. Contract Research Scheme: - § Aims to validate academic biotechnology research with potential for commercialization. § The programme provides funding over five instalments and covers all project expenditures. Biotechnology Industry Partnership Programme (BIPP): - § Supports high impact, risk and transformational technology development in biotechnology. § Funds up to 50% of the project costs. § Application is only open to Indian promoters who own at least 51% of the company's shares. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Research, Design and Development of Solar Photovoltaic Technology (SPV) and Solar Thermal Technology (ST) Programme: - § Aims on the development of renewable sources of energy and manufacturing new technology for sustainable growth of the country. Both public and private sector are eligible for the programme. § Projects that involve the private sector are granted up to 50% of the project cost. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) CSIR Research Grants: - § Research grants given through the Human Resource Development Group to develop science and technology human resources in India. § Experts/Scientists working in private sector research labs are eligible for the grant that awards stipends up to Rs.30,000 per month as a research fellowship. Department of Science and Technology Project Finance through the Technology Development Board: · Aims to develop indigenous technology which have a wider domestic application. · Financial assistance given to in house R&D units recognized by the DSIR. Global Innovation and Technology Alliance (GITA): - § Grants and loans for cooperative R&D are given to support international cooperation. § Participants may be researchers or managers working for Indian companies.

PRISM's TePP ( Technoprenuer Promotion Program):- · Through this initiative, anyone can apply for start-up firm funding to support them in developing and commercialising an innovative idea. Funding are provided from Rs. 2 Lac to Rs. 100 Lac.

High Risk and High Reward Research: - · Aims to encourage and support innovative concepts and ideas that have the potential to impact many areas of science and technology. · Funds are offered for 3 (three) years, but in extraordinary circumstances, it may be extended to 5 (five) years.

Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) scheme · As the name implies, this purpose aims to inspire manufacturers to produce better goods that are high-quality, defect-free, and reliable. Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Raja Rammana Fellowship Scheme: - · The main objective of scheme is to utilize the services of active retired scientists, engineers and technologists, who have been involved in high quality research in their specialized disciplines in the units of the DAE. Homi Bhabha Chair: - · Gives opportunity and recognition to outstanding Scientists and Engineers including those retired/superannuated scientists/engineers who were involved in the development of profound and/or critical technologies All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Collaborative Research Scheme (CRS): - · To do collaborate research and build community grants are provided for young TEQIP faculties. Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) Technology Development Board (TDB)

Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Micro Units Development Refinance Agency (MUDRA) NITI Aayog Core Research Grants (CRG): - · The scheme provides core research support to active researchers to undertake research and development in frontier areas of Science and Engineering. · The applicant(s) must be currently employed in a regular academic or research position in a national laboratory, a recognised academic institution, or another R & D facility in India. · The funding is provided normally for a period of three years SERB-SUPRA (Scientific and Useful Profound Research Advancement): - · Disruptive and transformative research on concepts based on innovative and unproven theory, yet having opinion to produce a lasting impact across castigation boundaries. · Funding will be given for a period of three years, however this time frame may be increased to two years (for a total of five years) based on performance assessment. · The applicant(s) must be currently employed in a regular academic or research position in a national laboratory, a recognised academic institution, or another R & D facility in India. Empowerment and Equity Opportunities for Excellence in Science (EMEQ):- · Research support to people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe in undertaking research in limit areas of science and engineering. · The amount of funding is limited to Rs. 50.0 lakh. · The project's duration shall not exceed three years. SERB – POWER Research Grants: - · Encouraging eminent female researchers to pursue R&D projects in cutting-edge fields of science and engineering through an individual-centric and competitive funding model. Grants are given in two categories - Level I: A three-year financing range of up to 60 lakhs. - Level II: Three years of support up to Rs. 30 lakhs. Accelerate Vigyan (AV): - · Provides big push to high-end scientific research and formulate scientific manpower which can endeavour into research careers and knowledge-based economy. SERB has developed a scheme SERB-SUPRA (Scientific and Useful Profound Research Advancement) · Offers disruptive technologies at the cutting edge to reconnoitre new scientific breakthroughs, with long-term impact on our fundamental scientific understanding. · Funding will be given for a period of three years, however this time frame may be increased to two years (for a total of five years) based on performance assessment. The Intensification of Research in High Priority Areas (IRHPA) · Supports high priority areas where expertise from multiple disciplines and institutions is needed. The Start-up Research Grant (SRG): - · Aims to assist researchers to initiate their research career in a new institution. · Two-year grant meant to enable researchers working in frontier areas of science and engineering. · Research grant of Rs. 30 lakhs plus overheads for a period of two years. MATRICS: - · Grant support to active researchers with good credentials in Mathematical Sciences, Theoretical Sciences and Quantitative Social Sciences. · Research grant of Rs. 2 lakh p.a. plus overheads for a period of three years. State University Research Excellence (SERB-SURE): - · Stimulate collaboration for high-end research in state universities and colleges in order to build a healthy R&D ecosystem. For a period of three years, the total amount of research funding cannot exceed Rs. 30 lakhs (including overhead). · The TDB offers financial support to Indian industrial concerns and other organisations working to create and commercialise home grown technology or modify imported technology for broader domestic use. · Encourage businesses and R&D organisations to develop new products.

· Support R&D activities in the areas of different components of Earth system sciences that are need-based, and that would help in getting the National goals set up for MoES Medical Innovation Fund · Financial assistance to uphold research work in the fields of medicine, public health and allied areas under its Extramural Research Programme. · Provides financial grants to support fellowship, materials, consumables, internal travel, testing charges, data etc. The overhead cost of the project shall not exceed 20% of the total project cost or Rs. 3.00 Lakhs whichever is less and shall be scattered over the years. · R&D Scheme to support System for Policy and Planning of the Ministry's programmers and activities with key objectives for addressing environmental problems and procedures for conservation and protection of environment.

Biotechnology Ignition Grant Scheme (BIG) Supports innovative people and new start-up businesses. money award of up to INR 5 million (USD 70,000 approx.)

Call for proposal is announced twice a year.

Call for proposals remains open for about 45 days. ASPIRE: - · With the aim of fostering innovation for unmet social needs in the agro-business sector, establish a network of technology canters and incubation canters across India. · Grant of up to INR 100 lakhs or 100% of the cost of the equipment (excluding land and infrastructure) as a one-time payment.

Design Clinic Scheme: - · To establish continuing training and skill sets in order to construct a sustainable design eco system. In accordance with this programme, the government will pay up to 60,000 INR (or 65% of the seminar's cost) for design seminars attended and up to 3.75 Lakhs (or 75% of the seminar's cost) when the seminar is led by a start-up or MSME.

Credit Guarantee Scheme: - · This programme was introduced by the Indian government to help the start-up industry. · Every qualifying beneficiary is given a credit guarantee of up to Rs. 5 crores, which covers financial aid such as working capital, debentures, term loans, venture capital, etc. Start-up India Seed Fund · To help start-ups and support ideas from aspiring entrepreneurs. PM Modi said that the government is taking important measures to ensure that start-ups in India do not face any capital shortage.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) In order to provide lending opportunities and support the expansion of small enterprises in rural areas, banks have been established. This programme was launched by the government to assist India's small enterprises. · MUDRA banks offer small businesses and entrepreneurs start-up loans of up to INR 10 lakhs.

ATAL Innovation Mission (AIM) The goal is to develop a platform for academics, businesses, and the government to collaborate in order to forge alliances and secure funding for the commercialization of their ideas.

CONCLUSION

In this emerging world lot of innovation are growing out of research and development. To develop an idea research is an essential aspect. It not only helps in finding a solution to the problem but also turn that idea into innovation. New innovation brings significant changes and advancement in the society we live in. India is working on to bring the sprawling culture of innovation by research and development through government and private initiatives, organisations, schools and universities. Previously there were very less funding agencies and these agencies were limited to certain departments. So, it was very difficult for an individual or companies to get funding/grants for research and development. Working in silos have barred interdisciplinary exchange of knowledge, information, and perceptions.

Part 2 of this 2-part series article will be focusing on important grants provided by state governments of India to support individuals and companies to conduct research & development and innovation. It will also provide information regarding grants provided by private and international companies or agencies.

