INTRODUCTION

The definition of Happiness has always remained an uphill task for individuals to define. For instance, for a law student, happiness might be getting his manuscripts published in renowned international journals, while for professors, happiness is likely to be the betterment of the students taught by them either in materialistic life or spiritual life. However, for the poor, the happiness would be good food, clothes, and shelter, while for an ascetic (in dire need of food or suffering from pangs of hunger), the same would be meeting with Almighty. Thus, such instances clearly denote that there is not a straightforward formula to answer what is happiness. As a result, Aristotle take his uphill task seriously and endeavoured to determine the definition of 'happiness' (Eudaimonia).

Aristotle1 comes up with a concept of Happiness (Eudaimonia) in his books 'The Politics' and 'The Nicomachean Ethics'. He, first of all, in his books stresses that there is a diversity of opinions to determine the question of happiness, thereby to progress in ethics, this disagreement must be resolved by a concrete definition. Thus, he set himself as the primary person to end the disagreement by searching for the definition of good in his books. The paper is an endeavour to elucidate the same concept by comparatively analysing it with Indian philosophy.

VIRTUES AND HAPPINESS BY 'SAGE MANU' – A COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF [INDIVIDUAL] EUDAIMONIA

Sage Manu described virtues and happiness and ways to attain the same much prior to Aristotle's Eudaimonia concept. As per Manu, one can achieve virtues and happiness only by following the path of 'Dharma.' The obedience to dharma is still an investment of action toward a concrete goal (social order, fame, prestige), which provides happiness.2 Further, Manu elucidates the reward and punishment system for obedience and violation of dharma. He maintains that one can abide by dharma by actively practicing self-control.3

In his words,

"With a collected mind, a man should see in the self [ätman] everything, both the existent and the non-existent; for when he sees everything in the self, he will not turn his mind to what is contrary to the Law."4

It is similar to Aristotle's Individual Eudaimonia that one can achieve by following a medium path and practicing self-control. As per Manu, one should practice self-control on his senses. As he mentions, "By attachment to the organs, a man undoubtedly becomes corrupted; but by bringing them under control, he achieves success. Desire is never quenched by enjoying desires; like a fire fed with ghee, it only waxes stronger."5 One can achieve happiness only from the atman, which is similar to Aristotle saying that one day and a brief time of happiness won't make one happy.

One who remains constant [neither too much nor too less] in every ebb and flow of life achieves real happiness. The aforementioned principle is stated by Manu as well as in Bhagavad Gita in Chapter 3, Verse 43,6 which is similar to the medium path as iterated by Aristotle.

Thus, this way Aristotle, resounds the principles of Eudaimonia that are already present in the old philosophical literature of Ancient India. However, there are other texts also available by Manu and other Indian philosophers that can be used to compare Political Eudaimonia; the author restrains this analysis only to Individual Eudaimonia of Aristotle.

Chapter VI: Conclusion

The paper endeavoured to delve deep into the philosophy of Happiness [Eudaimonia] as propounded by Aristotle in his books – The Politics (as well as The Nicomachean Ethics). It not only put forth the ideas of Aristotle on Eudaimonia but analysed it comparatively with the concepts propounded by Sage Manu on Happiness and Virtues. It sometimes also mentioned Bhagavad Gita to provide a wholesome good understanding of the subject. The paper has shown how Aristotle divided Eudaimonia into two parts as Individual Eudaimonia and Political Eudaimonia. However, he does not specifically mention anywhere in his books [as well as later texts] that whether they are related to each other or not. The late philosophers, while analysing his texts, hold contrary views as some say they both are interlinked while some state vice versa. The paper put forth both prospects of famous philosophers of both groups to showcase why their hold such a viewpoint.

Thus, in the opinion of author, the facts state that Aristotle's Eudaimonia is similar in a way to what already ancient Indian texts mention. Moreover, if we analyse the Political Eudaimonia with ancient Indian literature, then we are likely to get the same results. Further, the author agrees that Eudaimonia holds a significant role not only in human lives (lives of participants/citizens) but also in governing of state.

Footnotes

1 There is likely to be a question – Who is Aristotle? And the answer mostly provided is 'A Philosopher.' However, the paper voyages through the background of Aristotle as it plays a crucial role in showcasing his motive behind the definition of Happiness or Eudaimonia.

2 Ariel Glucklich, Virtue and Happiness in the "Law Book of Manu", International Journal of Hindu Studies, Vol. 15, No. 2 (2011), pp. 165-190.

3 Ibid.

4 Ibid.

5 Ibid.

6 Bhagavad Gita: Chapter 3, Verse 43 , Bhagavad Gita The Song of God, available at: https://www.holy-bhagavad-gita.org/chapter/3/verse/43 (accessed on July 19, 2021).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.