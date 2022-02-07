ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1. With the aim of providing an impetus to the semiconductor chip design industry to Make-in-India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ("MeitY"), Government of India, in a gazetted notification, outlined a 'Design Linked Incentive' scheme ("Scheme"),1 and soon after published its governing guidelines ("Guidelines").2 The Scheme recognises a need to incentivize the domestic semiconductor market as, while India remains an attractive destination for global semiconductor companies and is home to a plethora of talented engineers, a very minute amount of the resulting intellectual property generated belongs to the country.

2. The Scheme offers financial incentives as well as design infrastructure support across various stages of development and deployment of semiconductor designs for integrated circuits, chipsets, system on chips, systems and IP cores, and semiconductor linked designs ("Semiconductor Design"). It aims to, over a period of 5 years, nurture 100 such domestic companies, which must either be a private or public limited company, and facilitate the growth of not less than 20 to achieve a turnover of more than INR 1,500 crores.

3. Eligibility: The Scheme extends support towards domestic companies,3 start-ups,4 and MSMEs5 engaged in semiconductor design or semiconductor linked design. The approved applicants must also retain their domestic status for a period of 3 years after claiming incentives under the Scheme.

4. Incentives under the Scheme:

4.1. Product Design Linked Incentive ("P-DLI"):

4.1.1. Milestone linked reimbursement of up to 50% of the eligible expenditure subject to a ceiling limit of INR 15 crores per application to those approved applicants engaged in Semiconductor Design, for which the applicants must submit proposals of development that can be demonstrated in an operational environment and ready for volume production.

4.1.2. The Guidelines provide a detailed list of eligible expenditure under P-DLI, which includes expenditure towards manpower cost, capital investment, software IPs and licenses, IPR registration, field trials, and production costs, which may be claimed only if such expenditure is made on or after the acknowledgement date of an application by C-DAC.

4.2. Deployment Linked Incentive ("DLI"): Reimbursement incentive of 6% to 4% of net sales turnover over 5 years subject to a ceiling of INR 30 Crores per application as fiscal support to those approved applicants whose Semiconductor Designs are deployed in electronic products, and the assessment of the net sales will be based on the returns filed before relevant taxation authorities and statutory auditor certificates.

4.2.1. Under DLI, the Guidelines provide for yearly rates of incentives to be reimbursed based on the target segment and threshold amount of net sales to be made by the applicant. If the applicant does not meet the threshold criteria for that particular financial year, then the applicant will be ineligible to claim reimbursement for that particular year. The claims under DLI are to be submitted at the end of each financial year.

4.3. Design Infrastructure Support ("DI Support"): The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing ("C-DAC"), the nodal agency under the Scheme, is to establish a semiconductor design infrastructure support which shall aid start-ups and MSMEs that seek specific assistance for MPW prototyping for test chip and volume production and testing, validating, prototyping, post silicon validation and other services, and also provide access to the 'National EDA Tool Grid' and 'IP Core Repository.' It provides ceiling limits for reimbursement of up to INR 30 lakh per application for MPW fabrication of design and post-silicon validation activities.

5. Application Process:

5.1. The application window is initially open for a period of 3 years from January 1st, 2022. Start-ups or MSMEs may submit an application for P-DLI, or DLI, or DI Support, and domestic companies may submit applications only to DLI.

5.2. Applications are to be made in the format prescribed under the Guidelines, along with supporting documents,6 and a detailed project report. Based on the type of entity, an application may be made under different categories on the dedicated online portal, and the applicant must electronically pay a non-refundable application fee of INR 10,000.

6. Disbursement of Incentives:

6.1. C-DAC is responsible to examine the applications and provide approval letters. However, an approval letter by C-DAC does not guarantee that the incentives will be disbursed as the eligibility for disbursement and other relevant criteria must undergo a verification process after submission of a disbursal claim.

6.2. The claims for disbursement must be made on a quarterly, half yearly or annual basis, and can be made only once during any period unless it is withdrawn, and must be filed within 9 months from the end of the pertaining financial year.

6.3. The approved applicants will also be subjected to periodic review by C-DAC of their investments, production, employment generation, and value addition under the Scheme, and must furnish self-certified quarterly review reports for 5 years or till the time they draw the fiscal support, whichever is earlier, as well as intimate C-DAC of any change in the shareholding pattern of the promoters' holding in the project, including any change in encumbrance, post-application and during the period of the incentive claim.

Footnotes

1. Design Linked Incentive Scheme, Notification No. EE-9/5/2021-R&D-E.-1 dated December 21st, 2021.

2. Guidelines for Design Linked Incentive Scheme, File No. EE-9/5/2021-R&D-E dated December 30th, 2021.

3. The Notification provides that a 'domestic entity' is to construed as defined in the FDI Policy Circular of 2017 or extant norms, which provides that a company is considered to be owned by resident Indian citizens if more than 50% of the capital in it is beneficially owned by resident Indian citizens and / or Indian companies, which are ultimately owned and controlled by resident Indian citizens.

4. As according to DPIIT notification dated February 19th, 2019, an entity will be considered as a 'start-up' upto a period of 10 years from the date of incorporation and registration, and an entity will continue to be recognised as a start-up if its turnover for any of the financial years since incorporation and registration has not exceeded INR 100 crores.

5. The Gazette Notification by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises numbered S.O 1702(E) dated June 1st, 2020, defines MSME to be: (i) a micro enterprise, where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed INR 1 crore and turnover does not exceed INR 5 crores; (ii) a small enterprise, where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed INR 10 crores and the turnover does not exceed INR 50 crores; and (iii) a medium enterprise, where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed INR 50 crores and turnover does not exceed INR 250 crores.

6. This includes, but is not limited to, documents broadly relating to the company name, incorporation details, brief business profile, certificate of incorporation, certified copy of the memorandum and articles of association or equivalent, latest shareholding pattern, details of authorised signatory, and current design facilities in India and abroad, credit history, audited financial statements for the last 5 years or from the date of registration, whichever is later, work orders/purchase orders/contract/VC financing round and project/phase completion certificates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.