We are happy to share that the next edition of the India Space Congress (ISC 2024) is scheduled to take place from June 26 to 28, 2024 at The Lalit in New Delhi.

ISC 2024 brings together key stakeholders from the space industry, startups, space agencies, defence and government to collaborate and shape the future of space exploration and utilization. With the recent policy changes allowing up to 100% foreign direct investment in select space sectors by the Indian Government, there's a lot of potential for global collaboration and growth in the Indian space sector.

Seema Jhingan, Co-Founding Partner of the Firm is a member of the SIA-India Advisory Board and has spoken at the previous ISC events which were packed with insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and chances to connect with industry leaders.

The previous editions of ISC were a huge success, with over 700 delegates and 180 speakers from nearly 30 countries. It's supported by big names like Niti Aayog, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and more, making it a must-attend event for anyone interested in the Indian space industry.

If you're interested, you may directly reach out to Mr. Rajeev Gambhir, Dy Director General, SIA-India (rajeev.gambhir@sia-india.com/phone +91-9958692039), who would be happy to assist you.

ISC 2024 will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions, providing a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations. We are attaching the information that the Firm has received from SIA-India regarding the event.

Members of the Firm would be delighted to meet with you at the event.

