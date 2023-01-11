SEBI has, by way of its Circular dated August 5, 2022 ('Circular'), constituted a Standing Committee in the form of a foreign portfolio investor advisory committee ('FAC') for facilitation of FPIs, and to provide recommendations and advise SEBI on policy matters relating to FPIs. Mr. Rushabh Maniar, Partner at AZB & Partners, is a member of the FAC.

Originally Published by 30 September 2022

