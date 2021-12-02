This article was originally published in the Business Magazine of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (Volume 65 Issue 5, 2021).

SUMMARY

Foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in e-commerce sector has been in focus. During the pandemic importance of E-Commerce grew tremendously. In this article we provide recommendations for clarifications and further liberalization of the foreign direct investment policy to attract additional foreign investment in the sector.

For the complete article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.