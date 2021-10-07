India has been one of the top recipients of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) across the globe over the last decade. Despite the pandemic, India has recovered steadily and is considered to be a crucial destination for investors. The country witnessed a 9.8% rise in total FDIs for Financial Year (FY) 2020-21, making it the 5th highest recipient of FDI over the last year.

India ranks second in terms of population (globally) and witnesses ever-increasing consumer demand. In addition, the country's connectivity to the rest of the APAC region makes it extremely valuable for organizations looking to expand their operations. These are just a few reasons for the growth in FDI over recent years, showcased graphically below:

