Given below are some key news updates from the past week pertaining to international trade and customs both from India and around the world.
World Trade Organization (WTO)
- EU initiates WTO dispute complaint regarding Chinese intellectual property enforcement
- WTO members agree on to reconvening MC12 during the week of 13 June 2022 at Geneva
- WTO members initiate membership talks for Turkmenistan
- E-commerce negotiators seek to find common ground, revisit text proposals
- UK-Singapore Joint Statement on CPTPP and WTO
United States, Europe & Asia
- USDOC issues Continuation of Antidumping Duty Order on Hydrofluorocarbon Blends from the People's Republic of China
- USDOC issues Continuation of the Antidumping Duty Orders on Stainless Steel Wire Rod from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan
- USDOC issues Preliminary determination in Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Large Residential Washers from Mexico
- USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Barium Chloride from India
- USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Sodium Nitrite from India and Russia
- Commerce Implements Sweeping Restrictions on Exports to Russia in Response to Further Invasion of Ukraine
- European Commission issues Notice of initiation of an expiry review of the anti-dumping measures applicable to imports of certain heavy plate of non-alloy or other alloy steel originating in the People's Republic of China
- European Commission extends the definitive anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of certain woven and/or stitched glass fibre fabrics (GFF) originating in the People's Republic of China to imports of GFF consigned from Morocco, whether declared as originating in Morocco or not, and terminating the investigation concerning possible circumvention of the anti-dumping measures imposed on imports of GFF originating in Egypt by imports of GFF consigned from Morocco, whether declared as originating in Morocco or not
- European Commission issues Notice of initiation of an expiry review of the anti-dumping measures applicable to imports of high tenacity yarns of polyesters originating in the People's Republic of China
- UK and Singapore sign new innovative digital trade deal
- UK TRA has proposed that existing anti-dumping measures on imports of Wire Rod from China are kept
India
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Final findings in Anti-Dumping investigation concerning imports of Melamine from European Union, Japan, Qatar and United Arab Emirates
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Final findings in Anti-dumping investigation (Material-Retardation) concerning imports of N, N'- Dicyclohexyl Carbodiimide (DCC) originating in or exported from China PR
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Amendment in Export Policy of Remdesivir Injection and API, Amphotericin-B Injections, Enoxaparin (Formulation and API) and Intra-Venous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) (Formulation and API) from restricted to free category
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Amendment in import policy of items under ITC(HS) 8524 and 8525 of Chapter 85 of ITC(HS) 2022, Schedule - I (Import Policy) from restricted to free category
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of Polyurethane Leather which includes any kind of textile coated one sided or both sided with Polyurethane originating in or exported from China PR
- Ministry of Finance notifies continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Glazed/Unglazed Porcelain/Vitrified tiles in polished or unpolished finish with less than 3% water absorption' originating in, or exported from, the People's Republic of China
- Ministry of Finance notifies extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of "Jute products" namely, Jute Yarn/Twine (multiple folded/cabled and single), Hessian fabric, and Jute sacking bags originating in or exported from Bangladesh and Nepal
- Ministry of Finance notifies Shipping Bill (Post export conversion in relation to instrument based scheme) Regulations, 2022.
- DGTR notifies Central Government's decision to not accept the DGTR's recommendation to impose definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of Caustic Soda originating in or exported from Japan, Iran, Qatar and Oman PR
- In trade pact with UK, India to seek duty cuts on textiles
We trust you will find this an interesting read.
