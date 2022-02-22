Dear Reader
Given below are some key news updates from the past week pertaining to international trade and customs both from India and around the world.
World Trade Organization (WTO)
- EU challenges China at WTO on Patent Dispute Court Restrictions
- Taiwan joins WTO case against China over Lithuania
- Registration opens to access audio statements in "US — Supercalendered Paper (Article 22.6 — US)" (DS505) arbitration
- WTO Chair of fisheries subsidies negotiations reports on consultations with members
United States, Europe & Asia
- Granular Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Resin from India and Russia Injures U.S. Industry, says USITC
- USDOC initiates Circumvention Inquiry of the Antidumping Duty Order on Certain Welded Carbon Steel Standard Pipes and Tubes from India
- USDOC issues Notice of Amendment for Clean Air Trade Mission to India which will now be hosted virtually on May 4-6, 2022with a revised agenda and fee structure
- USDOC issues Amended Final determination of Antidumping Duty Administrative Review on Certain Aluminum Foil from the People's Republic of China
- EU and Kenya advance talks on interim Economic Partnership Agreement with sustainability provisions
- European Commission imposes definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of certain iron or steel fasteners originating in the People's Republic of China
- UK-Australia launch supply chain resilience capability building initiative
- The UK reaches a major milestone to join £8.4 trillion CPTPP free trade area
India
- India signs free trade agreement with UAE
- Strict rules of origin in India-UAE trade pact over routing concerns
- India-UAE trade pact may benefit $26 billion worth of domestic goods subjected to 5% duty
- India-Australia set to conclude an interim trade agreement in March 2022
- DGTR issues final findings in Anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of Plastic Processing Machines originating in or exported from China PR.
- Ministry of Finance notifies Extension of existing anti-dumping duties concerning imports of Aluminium Foil originating in or exported from China PR.
- DGTR issues notice of Oral Hearing pursuant to a Court order, in Anti-dumpinq Investigation concerning imports of Decor Paper originating in or exported from China PR
- DGTR issues final findings in Sunset Review of anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of Amoxycillin Trihydrate originating in or exported from China PR
- DGTR issues Questionnaire formats ( Importer, Exporter & Government) in Countervailing investigation concerning imports of Saturated Fatty Alcohols from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand
- Ministry of Finance notifies amendments in the Custom notification No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001 substituting Table-1, Table-2, and Table-3 in the said notification
