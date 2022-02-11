Given below are some key news updates from the past week pertaining to international trade and customs both from India and around the world.
World Trade Organization (WTO)
- Exports of intermediate goods continue to grow in third quarter of 2021
- High shipping rates and digital services sustain services trade recovery in Q3 of 2021
- EU initiates WTO dispute complaint regarding Chinese restrictions on trade with Lithuania
- E-commerce negotiations resume with call for intensified efforts in 2022
- WTO chief warns of continued bottlenecks in global supply chains
- WHO, WIPO, WTO heads chart future cooperation on pandemic response
- Joint ITC-WTO-UN report on garment industry
- WTO to end investment facilitation talks in 2022 on Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD)
