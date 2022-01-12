Given below are some key news updates from the past week pertaining to international trade and customs both from India and around the world.
World Trade Organization (WTO)
- Ukraine notified the WTO's Committee on Safeguards for initiating safeguard investigation on certain types of cheese
- Peru notified the WTO's Committee on Safeguards for initiating a safeguard investigation on clothing
United States, Europe & Asia
- US DOC issues preliminary determination in Anti-dumping administrative review on Welded Line Pipe from the Republic of Korea
- US DOC issues preliminary determination in Anti-dumping administrative review on Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe from the United Arab Emirates
- US DOC issues final determination in Anti-dumping administrative review on Certain Aluminum Foil from the People's Republic of China
- US DOC issues final determination in Countervailing duty sunset review on Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products of Brazil
- US DOC issues final determination in Sunset Review Anti-dumping investigation on Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products from Australia, Brazil, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, the Republic of Turkey, and the United Kingdom
- The Government of Canada requests Panel Review under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) of the U.S. International Trade Administration's Final Results of the Countervailing Duty Administrative Review (2019) in Certain Softwood Lumber from Canada
- US DOC issues final determination in Sunset Review of Countervailing duties imposed on Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products from the Republic of Korea
- US DOC issues final determination in Steel Propane Cylinders from the People's Republic of China: Notice of Final Results of Antidumping Duty Changed Circumstances Review
- US DOC issues final determination in Sunset Review of the Countervailing Duty imposed on Certain Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products of Brazil
- UK announces tariff-rate quotas on steel goods until 2024
- USMCA Panel rules against Canada's dairy tariff rate quotas as inconsistent with its obligations under the USMCA
India
- UK PM Boris Johnson dismisses the possibility of a Visa Link with Indian Free Trade Deal
- Ministry of Commerce & Industry notifies Amendment in import policy conditions of gold under Chapter 71 of Schedule - I (Import Policy) of ITC (HS), 2017
- Ministry of Finance notifies revocation of the anti-dumping duty imposed on ?1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a?, originating in or exported from China PR
- Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers notifies amendment under of Quality Control Orders for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polyurethanes
- Ministry of Finance decides not to impose duties in Anti-Dumping investigation on imports of Hot Rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel from China PR, Japan, Korea RP, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia
- Ministry of Finance decides not to impose duties in Anti-Dumping investigation on imports of Cold Rolled/cold reduced flat steel products of iron or Non-Alloy Steel, or other Alloy Steel of all width and thickness - not clad, plated or coated originating in or exported from China PR, Japan, Korea RP and Ukraine
