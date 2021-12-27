ARTICLE

We are pleased to present Part 2 of ELP's Podcast series on BIS.

While the 1st part of the BIS certification series covered some key issues and considerations prior to the mandatory enforcement of BIS standards on a product, the 2nd part of the series focuses on the scenario post mandatory BIS announcement. The podcast delves into the steps to be taken by the producers to fulfil BIS standards, the importance of non-disclosure requirements and cross-indemnity while deciding on AIR. The application process is discussed in detail with requisite forms and deadlines.

