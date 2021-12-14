NOTIFICATIONS
- Notification No. 07/2015-2020, dated
01.06.2021.
The DGFT has amended the export policy of Amphotericin - B Injections from the "Free" category to the "Restricted" category.
PUBLIC NOTICES
- Public Notice No. 05/2015-2020, dated
27.05.2021.
The DGFT has revised the fee to Rs. 200/- per certificate to be charged for CoO (Non-Preferential).
TRADE NOTICES
- Trade Notice No. 03/2021-22 dated
10.05.2021.
The DGFT has introduced a new online module for electronic filing and issuance of Export Authorisation for Restricted Items (Non-SCOMET) w.e.f. 17.05.2021.
- Trade Notice No. 04/2021-22 dated
10.05.2021.
The DGFT has specified that the Regional Authorities will not insist for the RCMC (expired on or before 31.03.2021) from the applicant for any incentive/authorization. The same shall be deemed to be valid till 30.09.2021.
- Trade Notice No. 05/2021-22 dated
19.05.2021.
The DGFT has introduced an online e-EPCG Committee module for accepting applications seeking relaxation in Policy/Procedure in terms of para 2.58 of FTP 2015-20.
- Trade Notice No. 06/2021-22 dated
25.05.2021.
The DGFT has delineated the procedure for the mandatory recording of information about transfer of DFIA (Duty-Free Import Authorization) Scrips and Paperless issuance of DFIA Scrips. Further, the issuance of paper copies of DFIA scrips (for EDI Ports) shall be discontinued w.e.f. 7.06.2021.
Security Paper copies of DFIA Scrips shall continue to be issued for Non-EDI Ports. Any transfer of DFIA Scrips issued on or after this date shall be mandatorily recorded in the online system. The record of such transfers shall be mandatory for EDI ports as well as non-EDI Ports.
