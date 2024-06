ARTICLE 新加坡:人工智能机器学习中的著作权侵权抗辩 R Rouse More Contributor Rouse is an IP services business focused on emerging markets. We operate as a closely integrated network to provide the full range of intellectual property services, from patent and trade mark protection and management to commercialisation, global enforcement and anti-counterfeiting. 2021年《新加坡著作权法案》(《著作权法》)的一项关键修订是引入机器学习的著作权侵权抗辩。

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.