Vide the Master Circular, IRDAI has addressed both these concerns, which is a positive step and clarifies the position and facilitates smoother entry and exit from the insurance sector.

shareholders that invested as 'investors' under the old regime should not be subjected to a lock-in (since such lock-in was not applicable to the investor at the time of its investment).

shareholders that invested as 'promoters' under the old regime should have the benefit of the shorter lock-in periods (linked to age of the insurer) introduced by the New Regulations; and

Applicability of the new lock-in provisions to investments made under the old regime was a key issue discussed by our firm with the IRDAI prior to the finalisation of the New Regulations. 2 key requests of the investor-community that we had emphasized to the IRDAI were:

shareholders that are 'investors' – no lock-in on shares acquired prior to 5 December 2022 (i.e. date of notification of the New Regulations); however, shares acquired post such date will be subject to lock-in as per the New Regulations.

shareholders that are 'promoters' – lock-in will be as per the New Regulations;

Lock-in can be 5 years from date of investment or lower, and this variation is linked to the age of the insurer as on the date of investment.

Lock-in is applicable for all shareholders, though it varies depending on the categorisation of the shareholder (i.e. 'promoter' or 'investor').

Introduction of this concept is a progressive move as this will give investors (whether investing as 'promoter' or 'investor') the certainty of exit and confidence at the time of making the investment and ties in well with IRDAI's soft push to insurers to consider listing their shares in the very near future.

During our discussions with the IRDAI on the draft of the New Regulations, we had suggested such an automatic fall away of lock-in at the time of listing. The New Regulations did not explicitly provide for this (and instead IRDAI retained the enabling right to consider approving the fall-away of lock-in at the time of listing. The clarification introduced (vide the Master Circular) implements the same concept.

Minimum promoter holding requirements (as per the New Regulations) will however need to be complied with.

Lock-in under the New Regulations will not be applicable on the insurers having equity shares listed on the stock exchange(s) in India.

Proviso to Regulation 6(1) of the New Regulations provides that IRDAI "may relax" the lock-in requirements to enable the insurer to list its shares on the stock exchange(s) in India.

Proviso to Regulation 6(7)(b)(iii) of the New Regulations provide that "investor may nominate a director on the Board of the insurer if its investment exceeds 10 percent of the paid up capital of the respective insurer."

(a) Following shareholders cannot nominate a director to the board of directors of an insurer and must ensure that their existing board seats are vacated within 6 months from date of the Master Circular: (i) Shareholder that holds up to 10% in insurer and is a 'promoter' under the old regime but now intends to be re-classified as 'investor' under the New Regulations; (ii) Shareholder that holds up to 10% in insurer and is an 'investor' under the old regime and intends to continue as 'investor' under the New Regulations. (b) Following shareholders m ay nominate a director to the board of directors of an insurer: (i) Shareholder that holds any shareholding %, is a 'promoter' under the old regime, and intends to continue as 'promoter' under the New Regulations; (ii) Shareholder that holds more than 10% but less than 25%, is a 'promoter' under the old regime but intends to be re-classified as 'investor' under the New Regulations. (c) Re-classification of status (from 'promoter' to 'investor') will require prior IRDAI approval.