UPCOMING WEBINAR: Indian Insolvency And Bankruptcy - A Medley Of Rights

Date: 12 September 2024
Time: 4:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
Please join Agama Law Associates and an esteemed panel for an informative session covering Indian Insolvency and Bankruptcy.
Topics covered:
- How IBC is evolving the Indian Markets.
- IBC implementation till date, whether curse or boon creditors and debtors perspective.
- The expanding nature of IBC.
- Perspective of the operational creditor - is his cause a lost cause?
- The debtor - can he expect a new lease of life.
- The resolution professional and limits they operate in.
- Response of ecosystem - effect of the moratorium.