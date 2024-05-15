ARTICLE
15 May 2024

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Indian Insolvency And Bankruptcy - A Medley Of Rights

AA
Agama Law Associates
Contributor
Agama Law Associates logo
ALA is a boutique commercial law practice offering end-to-end corporate-commercial legal solutions to Indian and foreign businesses. We offer a wide range of services tailored across sectors for private clients, startups and mature businesses. We have a cost-effective technology based model supported by a large network of associates. Commercial transactions and advisory is our forte, which includes contract management and standardization. Our disputes profile is advising and strategizing from a pre-dispute stage, and managing and driving the litigation across all courts and tribunals including the High Court, the NCLT and SAT
Explore
Join Agama Law Associates for their upcoming webinar.
Worldwide Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Photo of Nitin Jain
Photo of Archana Balasubramanian
Photo of Sanjay Jain
Photo of Anil Goel
Photo of Sumit Rai
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Date: 12 September 2024
Time: 4:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

Please join Agama Law Associates and an esteemed panel for an informative session covering Indian Insolvency and Bankruptcy.

Topics covered:

  1. How IBC is evolving the Indian Markets.
  2. IBC implementation till date, whether curse or boon creditors and debtors perspective.
  3. The expanding nature of IBC.
  4. Perspective of the operational creditor - is his cause a lost cause?
  5. The debtor - can he expect a new lease of life.
  6. The resolution professional and limits they operate in.
  7. Response of ecosystem - effect of the moratorium.

1435710.png

Authors
Photo of Nitin Jain
Nitin Jain
Photo of Archana Balasubramanian
Archana Balasubramanian
Photo of Sanjay Jain
Sanjay Jain
Photo of Anil Goel
Anil Goel
Photo of Sumit Rai
Sumit Rai
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Indian Insolvency And Bankruptcy - A Medley Of Rights

Worldwide Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Contributor
Agama Law Associates logo
ALA is a boutique commercial law practice offering end-to-end corporate-commercial legal solutions to Indian and foreign businesses. We offer a wide range of services tailored across sectors for private clients, startups and mature businesses. We have a cost-effective technology based model supported by a large network of associates. Commercial transactions and advisory is our forte, which includes contract management and standardization. Our disputes profile is advising and strategizing from a pre-dispute stage, and managing and driving the litigation across all courts and tribunals including the High Court, the NCLT and SAT
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More