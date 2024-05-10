ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To view the full article please click here.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring from India

Compulsorily Convertible Debentures: Whether Debt Or Equity? Acuity Law Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs), a hybrid instrument, has gained prominence in the last two decades. However, its classification as equity or debt...

IBC - NCLAT Fornightly Summary (February 1, 2024 – February 15, 2024) Argus Partners The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ...

Protection Of Dissenting Creditors Under IBC Argus Partners Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC"), a resolution plan for a corporate debtor may be approved if 66% (sixty six percent) of the creditors...

Mobilox Innovations Private Limited vs. Kirusa Software Private Limited Khurana and Khurana The much debated question with respect to the interpretation of what amounts to "existence of a dispute" has been finally answered by the Supreme Court in the (Mobilox vs. Kirusa) judgment.

Overview Of Landmark Judgements Under The IBC AZB & Partners The judiciary has played a vital role in the evolution and strengthening of India's insolvency regime under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016...