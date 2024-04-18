The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between February 1, 2024 – February 15, 2024. For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories i.e., Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage and Miscellaneous.

PRE-ADMISSION STAGE

CIRP STAGE

LIQUIDATION STAGE

In Rakshit Dhirajlal Doshi v. Sumedha Management Solutions Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 29 of 2024), the NCLAT noted that decision of the CoC to liquidate the corporate debtor in its very first meeting, without even publishing an expression of interest (EOI) for its CIRP, cannot be questioned unless any ground exists in terms of section 61(4) of the Code which allows an appeal against a liquidation order on grounds of material irregularity or fraud. NCLAT further noted that a liquidation order cannot be scrutinized under Section 30(2) or Section 61(3) of the Code, as these grounds are available only for questioning the approval of a resolution plan. Finally, the NCLAT observed that where the CoC has opted for liquidation, the resolution professional's subjective views and feelings are irrelevant. In CA Rajeev Bansal, Liquidator of Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Construction Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.1653 of 2023), the NCLAT noted that where the liquidator had been permitted under Section 33(5) of the Code to prosecute on behalf of the corporate debtor, no separate approval was required for filing of a writ petition on behalf of the corporate debtor.

MISCELLENEOUS

In Monica Jajoo v. PHL Fininvest Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Ins) No. 1344 & 1345 of 2022), which was covered in our earlier roundup, the NCLAT had observed that when an insolvency proceeding is pending before a particular bench of the Adjudicating Authority/ NCLT, the proceedings under Section 95 cannot be entertained by the another bench of the same Adjudicating Authority/ NCLT. While highlighting the ramification of this judgement, we had critiqued that "it probably was not the intention of the legislature that proceedings would have to be heard by the 'same' bench and as long as the proceedings were being heard by the same Adjudicating Authority/ NCLT, the composition of the bench should not matter. A fallout of this decision could be, where there has been change in the composition of the bench on account of change in members, one could come and argue that the bench which was in seisin of the proceeding against the corporate debtor was not the 'same' bench and hence lacks jurisdiction. We also note that one of the factors which influenced the decision of NCLAT was that a transfer petition was filed before Bench IV, NCLT, New Delhi for the transfer of a petition to Bench III, NCLT, New Delhi, which application was ignored. In our understanding, such a transfer application could have only been filed before the president of NCLT in terms of rule 16(d) of NCLT Rules, 2016 and not before any other bench of NCLT. However, the NCLAT appears to have overlooked the technical requirement." Our view stands vindicated with the recent decision of the NCLAT in Bhavesh Harkishandas Mehta v. Kookmin Bank (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 75 of 2024), wherein, while overruling its decision given in Monica Jajoo (supra), the NCLAT held that the word 'NCLT' used in sub-section (2) of Section 60 refers to the NCLT, including its benches, and was not referring to a particular court room. The NCLAT observed that the expression 'a' and 'such' used in Section 60(2) indicates that when the CIRP of a corporate debtor is pending before an Adjudicating Authority/ NCLT, an application relating to insolvency of a personal guarantor shall lie before the same Adjudicating Authority/ NCLT, without there being any right to claim that his application be heard by particular bench or courtroom of the NCLT. Further, the NCLAT held that when an insolvency proceeding is pending in different courtroom of a particular bench of the Adjudicating Authority/ NCLT, the proceedings under Section 95 can be entertained by another court of the same bench as per the general or special order of the President and an order passed under Section 95 application by the court which different from the court where insolvency proceeding is pending, shall not be without jurisdiction. In Paradise Consumer Products Limited v. J. Maheshkumar Petrochemichals Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 901 of 2020), the NCLAT held that in view of Section 3 of the Limitation Act, 1963, a plea of limitation can be set up in defense at the appellate stage, even where the same was not set up before the Adjudicating Authority. In Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India Limited v. Palco Recycle Industries Limited & Ors. (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 274 of 2024), where pursuant to the receipt of a direct communication by the Judicial Member of the Adjudicating Authority from an advocate representing a litigant, the Judicial and the Technical members recused themselves from the matter, the NCLAT observed that recusal based on the receipt of a private communication from advocate of a litigant cannot be interfered with in the exercise of appellate jurisdiction. In Kumar Vocational Courses Academy Private Limited v. Pawan Kumar Agarwal, RP of KSBL Securities Limited and Another (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.201 of 2024), the NCLAT observed that subsequent issue of notice under Section 66 of the Code would not result in the fresh computation of the limitation period for an order passed much earlier than the date of notice.

The update was first published on Bar & Bench.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.