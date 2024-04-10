The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between December 1, 2023 – December 15, 2023. For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories i.e.,Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage and Miscellaneous.
PRE-ADMISSION STAGE
- In Sushma Paranjpe v. Rohan Developers Private (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 520 of 2023), the NCLAT held that where the default was committed prior to Section 10A period, mere issuance of letter calling for loan repayment during section 10A period would not bar CIRP proceedings.
- Whether a sum provided by one
joint venture partner to another would constitute a financial debt
for maintainability of section 7 application was addressed by NCLAT
in couple of cases during the period under review.
In the first one titled Ansal Housing Limited v. Samyak Projects Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 542 of 2023), NCLAT ruled against treating such amount as financial debt, in where the amount was disbursed by the developer of a real estate project to land-owner under an inter-corporate deposit agreement which was envisaged to be adjusted against future profit.
Same view was also reiterated in the case of Realpro Realty Solutions Private Limited v. Sanskar Projects and Housing Limited (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 374 of 2023), where the NCLAT noted there was common participation and sharing of profits and losses in the construction and development of real estate project.
- In Milan Aggarwal v. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.231 of 2023), the NCLAT held that an application filed by the operational creditor would be maintainable despite the amount receivable from corporate debtor having been discharge by the insurance company. It went on to observe that such payment made to the operational creditor by the insurance company does not discharge the payment obligation of corporate debtor towards operational creditor, where the operational creditor is under an obligation to subrogate the amount realized from the corporate debtor to insurer.
- In Vistra ITCL (India) Limited v. Bhrugesh Amin
(Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.627 of 2023), the
corporate debtor had provided certain additional security in
connection with the loan availed by a principal borrower. The
agreement for providing such additional security, to which only the
appellant and corporate debtor were the party and did not involve
the principal debtor, provided that the corporate debtor had made
available the additional security to secure the debenture payment
and secured obligations under the relevant transaction
documents.
Clause 4 of the relevant agreement provided that, in addition to and without prejudice to what is stated in DTD and transaction document, the corporate debtor would be liable to repay the secured obligations under the said DTD. The agreement also provided that the failure to repay the same would amount to event of default, and upon the occurrence of such event of default, the debenture trustees would be entitled to enforce additional securities without prejudice to other rights.
The principal issue that NCLAT was concerned with was, whether the terms of the agreement could be construed as deed of guarantee which would have resulted in appellant being treated as financial creditor of corporate debtor. After evaluating the various clauses, the NCLAT observed that the agreement would have to be read as a whole and clause 4 of the agreement dealing with repayment obligation has to be read along with other relevant clauses. It went on to observe that when additional security was provided, such security interest was created to repay secured obligations only to extent of additional security created under the agreement, and there was no averment in entire agreement that corporate debtor was undertaking to repay the entire liability of principal borrower. Accordingly, the NCLAT held that giving of additional security in terms of agreement, did not amount to giving any guarantee within the meaning of section 126 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 and hence the rejection of the claim filed by appellant-financial creditor for the entire amount (as opposed the limiting the claim to the value of claim to additional security) was justified.
- In Vijay Kumar Singhania v. Bank of Baroda (Company
Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.1058 of 2023), the NCLAT
observed that record of default recorded with the Information
Utility is not the only document to establish debt and where such
debt can be proved by other supporting documents, a section 7
application cannot be rejected on account of failure to supply
information of debt from Information Utility. In course of such
observation, the NCLAT rejected the submission that compliance with
the regulation 20(1A) of the IBBI (Information Utilities)
Regulations, 2017, which required filing of information of default
with Information Utility before filing an application to initiate
CIRP, was mandatory.
The NCLAT also went on to observe that a section 7 cannot be denied admission on ground of the debt being disputed by the corporate debtor or filing of counterclaim or money suit by the corporate debtor against the financial creditor. Further, it was observed that non-disclosure of such counterclaim or money suit filed against financial creditor did not have any impact of section 7, the financial debt even if disputed, does not preclude the Adjudicating Authority to decide debt and default.
- Finally, the NCLAT observed that OTS proposal does not cease to be an acknowledgement of liability merely because the said proposal was given on "without prejudice" basis.
CIRP STAGE
- Requirement of submission of
refundable bank guarantee in term of requirement as specified under
RFRP and legality of such request was considered by the NCLAT in
Rakesh Ranjan v. Fanendra Harakchand Munot &
Another (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1352 of
2023) and Satish Dhondiram Chavan v. Vishal Ghisulal Jain
& Ors. (Comp. App. (AT) (Ins) No. 190 of 2023 & I.A. No.
696, 697 of 2023).
In Rakesh Ranjan (supra), the NCLAT rejected the challenge against submission of such refundable bank guarantee as being in contravention of Regulation 36 B (4A) of the CIRP Regulations, 2016, by observing that such regulation only prohibits obtaining non-refundable bank guarantees.
Basis the aforesaid understanding, in both the cases the NCLAT went on to observe that a prospective resolution applicant who has failed to submit the refundable bank guarantee in terms of the RFRP, is prohibited from challenging non-consideration of plan submitted by them.
- In Vikas Jeph v. Anoop Bhatia (Comp. App. (AT) (Ins) No. 1608 of 2023), the NCLAT held that post admission of CIRP, withdrawal of money from the bank account of the corporate debtor by the suspended board would be in contravention of the moratorium provisions, even where such amount was alleged to be withdrawn to discharge statutory liabilities.
- In Amit Kumar Pandey v. Pardeep Kumar Sethi (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1364 of 2023), the NCLAT observed that where workers of a sub-contractor had filed their claim as vendor, they cannot be allowed to transpose such claim to be claim of workmen at belated stage. NCLAT further observed that a resolution plan cannot be faulted for differentiating payment to workmen as well as to the operational creditors.
- In Hira Lal & Sons v. Anish Niranajan Nanavaty (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.1603 of 2023), the NCLAT held that moratorium does not bar rent escalation in accordance with lease agreement where corporate debtor continues to be in possession of the property during the moratorium.
- In Income Tax Department v. G. Madhusudhan Rao (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1302 of 2023), the NCLAT observed that a resolution plan not treating the due of income tax department as secured creditor cannot be faulted with, as there is no basis to contend that income tax department is a secured operational creditor.
- In two separate decision namely Partha Sarathy Sarkar v. Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India Limited (SUUTI) (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1340 of 2023) and Kairav Anil Trivedi, IRP of Parenteral Drugs India v. State Bank of India (Erstwhile CoC and Anr) (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1439 & 1440 of 2023), the NCLAT upheld the supremacy of CoC's decision to replace resolution professional by observing that, neither such decision can be questioned nor the reasons behind such replacement can be sought for.
- In Pankaj Khandelwal v. A. Gangwal Real Estate L.L.P (Company Appeal (At) (Insolvency) No. 879 of 2021), the NCLAT explained the concept of ledger by observing that it contains a detailed record of all financial transactions based on which the balance sheet is prepared. It further observed that while ledger is an important financial record, the same may not be looked into in cases where disputes are raised about existence or settlement of financial debt, based on the balance sheet.
- In Amita Saurabh Bihani and Ors. v. E&G Global
Estates Limited (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 1214 &
1215 of 2023), the NCLAT has observed that only a
resolution professional and neither a creditor nor an unsuccessful
resolution applicant, is entitled to file and pursue an avoidance
application.
It was further observed that pendency of avoidance application does not bar approval of a plan under consideration.
LIQUIDATION STAGE
- The NCLAT, in CA Jai Narayan Gupta v. Radhasiriya Properties
Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.1473 of
2023), held that a liquidator is not entitled to charge
his fees to a scheme proponent where a scheme of compromise or
arrangement has been filed under Section 230 of the Companies Act,
2013 read with Regulation 2B of the IBBI (Liquidation Process)
Regulation, 2016 ("Liquidation
Regulations").
For arriving at the conclusion, the NCLAT noted the difference between cost and fees and observed that the term 'cost' in Regulation 2B of the Liquidation Regulations does not include liquidator's fee.
- In V. Ganesan v. Prudent ARC (Company Appeal (AT)
(CH) (Ins) No. 396/2023 (IA No. 1212/2023), the NCLAT that
the liquidator does not have any personal right to continue in a
liquidation process and the Adjudicating Authority has the inherent
right under Section 60 (5) of the Code to replace the
liquidator.
This case is also relevant in context of NCLAT refusing the exclusion of time under section 14 of the Limitation Act, 1963 where the liquidator chose to file writ before high court and subsequently a special leave petition against dismissal of such writ, without pursuing the statutory remedy of filing appeal against the order of the Adjudicating Authority under the Code.
- In the matter of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited v. HSA Traders (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.527 of 2023), the NCLAT held a successful auction purchaser cannot be liable to pay arears of electricity dues owed by the erstwhile corporate debtor, even where the sale was on a as is where is basis, as is what is, whatever there is and without recourse basis.
MISCELLENEOUS
- In Real Estate Regulatory Authority v. D.B. Corp
Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.1172-1173 of
2022), the NCLAT observed that where the moratorium period
directly prevents the implementation of order issued by real estate
regulatory authority ("RERA"), such
authority would be an "aggrieved person" in terms of
Section 61 of the Code for maintaining the challenge against
admission order. In this context, the NCLAT further observed that
the question of locus of an aggrieved person to file an appeal is
different from question of its potential success.
In this case, the NCLAT further had an occasion to examine if section 9 application can be initiated basis non-fulfilment under a barter agreement, which does not involve any obligation to make payment. After considering the definition of operational debt, NCLAT observed that as the definition include a right to payment, such payment can only refer to payment of money, and not to anything equivalent in nature of barter. Accordingly, it concluded that section 9 application is not maintainable on account of breach of a barter arrangement.
- In Rajnish Gupta v. Delicious Coco Water Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1499 of 2023 & I.A. No. 5394 of 2023), the NCLAT held that where the operative part of the order was pronounced in an open court, the limitation period starts from the date of pronouncement of order and not from the date when such order was uploaded on the website.
- In Aarif Ahsan Khan v. Jayesh Sanghrajka & Ors. (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1429 of 2023 & I.A. No. 5116 of 2023), the NCLAT held that limitation period for filing an appeal against the original order, against which a review preferred has been denied, shall start from the date of the original order and not from the date of rejection of review.
- In Bharat Pipe Fitting Company v. Prowess International Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 1070 of 2022 & I.A. No. 3042 of 2022), the NCLAT held that no proceeding can be initiated in respect of a claim which was not part of an approved resolution plan or was not preferred at the relevant time.
The update was first publishedon Bar & Bench.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.