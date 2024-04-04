The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between October 16, 2023 to October 31, 2023. For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories i.e.,Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage, Liquidation stage, and Miscellaneous.

PRE-ADMISSION STAGE

CIRP STAGE

LIQUIDATION STAGE

In Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax v. Ravinder Kumar Goes-Liquidator of Supreme Tex Mart Limited (Comp. App. (AT) (Ins) No. 1397 & 1398 of 2022), in relation to applications under Section 33(5) of the Code, the NCLAT held that assessment order passed by the Income Tax department after the passing of the liquidation order, was without jurisdiction.

MISCELLANEOUS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.