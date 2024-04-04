The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between October 1, 2023 to October 15, 2023. For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories i.e., Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage, Liquidation stage, and Miscellaneous.

PRE-ADMISSION STAGE

CIRP STAGE

LIQUIDATION STAGE

In Chinar Steel Segments Centre Private Limited v. Samir Kumar Agarwal (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1355 of 2022), the NCLAT held that once a claim is dealt under liquidation process, such claim gets extinguished, and the creditor cannot be allowed to renew the claim and insist for payment of entire dues which has been dealt in the liquidation process. Accordingly, NCLAT held that a successful auction purchaser could not be fastened with past electricity dues, for which the claim was already filed and which stood satisfied as per the distribution carried out by the liquidator under section 53 of the Code. In Ethenic Agencies Private Limited v. K.G. Somani, Erstwhile Liquidator of Delicious Coco Water Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1305 of 2023), the NCLAT observed that where the claim filed by a creditor was rejected by the liquidator and upheld by the Adjudicating Authority, such creditor cannot claim to be a financial creditor and seek a right to vote on the approval of the scheme of compromise, merely on the basis of a reflection of such debt in the balance sheet of the corporate debtor.

MISCELLANEOUS

The update was first published on Bar & Bench.

Originally published 18 December 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.