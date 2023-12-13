IBC is an invasive in rem proceeding.

There must be a determination by a judicial body of the existence of a debt before the appointment of resolution professional for before taking any action.

Applicability of automatic interim moratorium.

The power to seek information not only from a guarantor but also from third parties which is made available to the resolution professional is untrammeled and is being routinely exercised.

Common law consistently provides natural justice unless explicitly prohibited by statute. Any statutory exclusion is subject to review and may be invalidated, except in cases related to special reasons like national security.

Sought natural justice by a judicial body at the stage of Section 97(1) similar to the exercise of the adjudicating authority which discharges its functions under Section 7 or 9 of the IBC.

A judicial aspect is involved even before the resolution professional begins the task outlined in Section 99, for determining the jurisdictional requirements for the existence and continuity of a debt.

Without incorporating a requirement for a hearing before the adjudicating authority prior to the appointment of a resolution professional, the provisions of Sections 95 to 100 would be arbitrary and violative of Article 14.

A person as an applicant under Section 95 claims to be a creditor to whom a debt is owed. The existence of a debt which is owed is a jurisdictional fact which has to be determined by the adjudicating authority at the very threshold.

Moratorium under Section 96, unlike Section 14, is for the benefit of the guarantor or, as the case may be, the debtor.

At the stage of an application under Section 94 or Section 95, no adjudication takes place. The interim moratorium under Section 96 does not impose an embargo on alienation of assets, legal rights or beneficial interest of the debtor.

Hence, the moratorium under Part II under Section 14 is markedly different in its nature and character from the interim-moratorium under Section 96 in Part III.

The function of a resolution professional under Section 99 is not of an adjudicatory nature. The purpose of a resolution professional under Part III is only to collate facts.

Section 99, in any event, does contemplate a sufficient opportunity to the debtor in the process of formulating the recommendation of the resolution professional to the adjudicatory body.

The process which is followed by the resolution professional in Section 99 only results in a report containing a recommendation either that the application should be accepted or rejected. Such a report does not have a binding character on the adjudicating authority.

The requirement of observing the principles of natural justice arises at the adjudicatory stage under Section 100.

The object of CIRP in Part II and in Chapter III of Part III is entirely distinct: The distinct statutory features of Part II, on one hand, and Part III, on the other, Chapter III of Part III has contemplated appointment of a resolution professional straightaway preceding the performance of an adjudicatory function by an adjudicatory body.

The debtor is involved at every stage of the process. The statute has provided for sufficient compliance with the principles of natural justice. Moreover, there is a valid classification in law between CIRP for the corporate debtors and the provisions of insolvency resolution process of individuals.

The procedure outlined under Chapter III serves the avowed purpose of the IBC to work towards rehabilitation.

The provisions of Part III of Chapter III eventually lead to the creation of a repayment plan and, only if that fails, to a bankruptcy. The adjudicatory role of the interim resolution professional under Section 18 is sought to be distinguished from the role of the liquidator who discharges certain adjudicatory functions if an order of liquidation is passed in view of the provisions of Sections 40 and 42.

The actual process of judicial adjudication takes place at the stage of Section 100 before the adjudicating authority.