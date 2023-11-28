ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

It has also been proposed that there shall be mandatory sharing of progress report filed under Regulation 15 of the Liquidation Process Regulations with the SCC. Further, a SCC meeting convened by the Liquidator in accordance with the Liquidation Process Regulations shall have a maximum gap of 30 days between 2 consecutive meetings.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from India

Government's Secured Claim Cannot Be Excluded From A Resolution Plan: Rainbow Papers View Unaddressed In Review Khaitan & Co LLP The Department challenged the Plan which waived its claim citing that government dues could not be waived.

Understanding The Liability Of Personal Guarantors Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016 Intellect Law Partners This article aims to shed light on the liability of personal guarantors under the IBC and the implications it carries for them.

Group Insolvency In India PSA The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC") is a significant reform for the Indian economy because it allows a creditor to initiate insolvency proceedings against a Corporate Debtor...

A Guarantor Can Question The Valuation Of Security Being Enforced By A Secured Creditor JSA In the matter of Mr. Shantanu Prakash vs. Mr. Mahendar Singh Khandelwal (resolution professional of Educomp Solutions Limited) and others, while disposing of an interim application...

Insolvency – Doctrine Of Election – IBC Provisions Can Be Invoked Even After Issuance Of Recovery Certificates By DRT Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys The Supreme Court has held that the ‘doctrine of election', stemming out of the law of evidence that bars prosecution of the same right in two different fora based on the same cause of action..