The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between June 1, 2023 and June 15, 2023. For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories i.e., Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage and Miscellaneous.

PRE-ADMISSION STAGE

CIRP STAGE

MISCELLENEOUS

In Renuka Devi Rangaswamy v. Madhusudan Khemka (Company Appeal (AT) (CH) (INS.) No. 356 of 2022), the NCLAT held that transfer of assets among the group companies, ex-facie, would not come within the ambit of fraudulent trading under Section 66(1) of the Code. In IFCI Limited v. Sutanu Sinha (Company Appeal (AT) (Ch) (Ins.) No. 108/2023), the NCLAT held that, if as on the date of the admission of CIRP, the outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures ("CCDs") held by an investor had reached the compulsory conversion period, the CCD-holder cannot seek status of financial creditor basis such CCDs, as post such conversion period, such CCDs would not have qualified as debt.



Whilst NCLAT could have based its decision on the basis of the aforesaid fact, it went on to further observe that fully convertible debentures would qualify as an equity instrument and not a debt and placed reliance on Master Direction on Foreign Investment in India, issued by RBI, in support of the aforesaid proposition. In our view, such an observation may not be free from criticism, as the reason for treating compulsorily convertible instrument as an equity from the perspective of foreign investment cannot be bodily applied in the context of the Code. For instance, if the analogy could be extended, a redeemable preference share, which is treated as debt under the FDI norms, could equally be considered to confer the redeemable preference shareholder the status of creditor, which is definitely not intended. In Kwality Catering Services v. Vineeta Maheshwari & Anr. (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.737 of 2023), the NCLAT held that where an order is passed ex-parte, instead of an appeal, the proper remedy lies in filing an application under Rule 49 of the NCLT Rules, 2016 before the Adjudicating Authority seeking recall of the ex-parte order.

The update was first published on Bar & Bench.

