The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between April 16, 2023 and April 30, 2023. For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories i.e.,Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage, Liquidation Stage and Miscellaneous.

PRE-ADMISSION STAGE

In K. H. Srikanth v. C. Sanjeevi, RP of Landmark Housing Projects Chennai Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (CH) (Ins.) No. 101/2023), the NCLAT held that an application filed, on the date of approval of plan by Adjudicating Authority, for reconstitution of CoC is not maintainable.

In the State Trading Corporation of India v. Ganesh Benzoplast Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Ins.) No. 753 of 2021 & I.A. No. 304 of 2022), ignoring the order passed by the Supreme Court March 8, 2021, whereby the Supreme Court had extended the period of limitation from March 15, 2020 and had excluded the period of limitation prescribed under any laws, which inter alia prescribed outer limits (within which the court or tribunal can condone delay), NCLAT rejected the appeal against the order of Adjudicating Authority, by refusing to extend the period of 15 days specified in the proviso to Section 61(2) and which period fell after March 15, 2020.

In Rajendra Pandurang Barde v. Amit Steels, (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1503 of 2022 & I.A. No. 4915 of 2022 & I.A. Nos. 122, 123, 124, 126, 127 of 2023), the NCLAT held that where corporate debtor did not raise any defense in response to section 8 notice and section 9 application, the Adjudicating Authority was justified in admitting section 9 application. The NCLAT further held that any settlement after admission of CIRP application and after the constitution of the CoC was only permissible when the same was approved with ninety percent vote share of CoC. It was also noted that where the power of attorney ("PoA") for corporate debtor was inadvertently not filed with section 9 application, but corporate debtor did not raise any objection, the defect stood removed if such PoA was filed in appeal challenging the admission order.

In Oyster Steel and Iron Private Limited v. Brilliant Metals Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 1089 of 2022), the NCLAT held that no operational debt liability could be fastened on the corporate debtor merely on the basis of TDS. The NCLAT noted that where there was no acknowledgment of any sort of liability, the mere raising of invoices in the name of corporate debtor was not sufficient to create either a right to payment or right to remedy under law. In view of non-existing debt or for disputed debts, the NCLAT denied the appeal for admission of Section 9 application.

The NCLAT in B.P.C.L. International Limited v. Kalimata Ispat Industries Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 890 of 2022), observed that the neither the Adjudicating Authority nor the NLCAT had the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the authenticity or genuineness of a document, basis which pre-existing disputes had been claimed by the corporate debtor.



Further, the NCLAT observed that as long as the reply to demand notice captured the essence of the disputes highlighted in the correspondences issued prior to the issuance of demand notice, mere omission of those specific correspondences in the reply to the demand notice would not mean those correspondences were fabricated.

In Bhotika Trade and Services Private Limited v. Avinash EM Projects Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Ins.) No. 83 of 2023 & I.A. No. 345 of 2023), the NCLAT held that where the interest liability has been acknowledged by the corporate debtor, such interest can be added to the principal amount to meet the threshold for initiation of CIRP.

CIRP STAGE

In Manmohan Gupta v. MDS Digital Media Private Limited and Another (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.202 of 2023), the NCLAT noted that where the admitted amount of debt is more than the threshold for admission of CIRP, the exact quantum of outstanding debt was to be looked into at the time of collation of the claims by the resolution professional and not at the time of the admission of the Section 9 application.

In Brijesh Singh Bhadauriya v. Pinakin Shah, IRP of Sintex Industries Limited and Ors. (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 456 of 2023), the NCLAT observed that approval of the resolution plan cannot be interfered with only on the mere basis that the resolution professional had not conducted the insolvency process in line with the Code and or its Regulations without providing any specific grounds or reasons.

In Suchi Paper Mills and Others v. Ashish Gupta, Resolution professional of Anush Finlease and Construction Private Limited &Others (Company Appeal (AT) (Ins) No. 830 of 2020), the NCLAT observed that where an appeal has been filed by two co-owners of a unit, even if one co-owner withdraws from the appeal, the appeal made can be continued by the other co-owner.



In the same case, NCLAT noted that an appeal filed by a homebuyer, who is a member of a class and had not participated in the voting in relation to the approval of the plan, is maintainable. Curiously however, NCLAT went on to observe that a creditor who is not a member of a class and has also not participated in the voting, lacks locus to maintain a challenge against approval of the plan.

In GVR Consulting Services Private Limited v. Pooja Bahry (Earstwhile Resolution Professional of NTL Electronics India Private Limited) (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 405 of 2022), the NCLAT observed, that intent and motive behind the transaction is not required to be looked into by the Adjudicating Authority to term a transaction as preferential transaction and a transaction which took place under any notice or threat does not cease to be a preferential transaction.



The NCLAT further observed that while the ingredients of Section 43, 45 and 66 are different, a composite application where the allegations and averments were separately made, under different heads, such composite application does not suffer from any infirmity.

In Regional Provident Fund Commissioner v. Prashant Jain, Resolution Professional of Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited & Ors. (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 937 of 2022), the NCLAT relied upon Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association Vs. Ashish Chhaochhaia, RP of Jet Airways (India)(Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) Nos. 752, 643, 792, 801 915 of 2021, 361, 771 & 987 of 2022) and held that a resolution plan shall provide for the entire payment of the provident fund claim.

In Bhushan Shringarpure and Ors. v. B.K. Mishra, Resolution Professional of Lakeland Chemicals (India) Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Ins) No. 1504 of 2022 & I.A. No. 645 of 2023), the NCLAT held that even though an operational creditor lacks any right to vote in a meeting of the committee of creditors, where the relevant threshold is met for an operational creditor to be a member of the committee of creditors, the requirement of sending notice of the meeting of committee of creditors to such operational creditors cannot be dispensed with.



The NCLAT, however, refused to interfere with the approval of the resolution plan by the committee of creditors for non-circulation of the notice to the eligible operational creditors by noting that even if the operational creditors were allowed to express their views in the meeting of committee of creditors, they would have been benefitted by a meagre amount of another 1% or 2 % of the amount over and above the amount allocated to them in the resolution plan, which amount was too meagre to set aside the resolution plan.

In GVK Energy Limited v. Axis Bank Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (CH) (INS.) No. 385 of 2022), the case pertained to the issue of whether the provisions contained under the Reserve Bank of India (Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets) Directions, 2019 dated June 7, 2019 ("June 7 Circular") could restrict the right of a financial creditor to file a Section 7 application before the Adjudicating Authority.



In the instant matter, pursuant to the June 7 Circular, the creditors of the corporate debtor had entered into an inter creditor arrangement dated July 6, 2019 ("ICA") for resolution of the corporate debtor, however there was no determination on formulation of a resolution plan. The lenders vide Clause 13 of the ICA had agreed and undertaken, not to commence any proceedings including proceedings against the Code against the corporate debtor on and from the reference date. The NCLAT noted, that no law, much less the June 7 Circular could curtail the right of the respondent to file the Section 7 application, and the corporate debtor cannot seek an umbrage of the inter-creditor arrangement to which it is not even a party, with a view to evade, circumvent, and supplant its obligations pursuant to the loan facility agreement. The NCLAT further observed that Section 238 of the Code would have an overriding effect to any other inconsistent laws with the Code and the Clause 13 mentioned above could not be pressed into service post the 30 (thirty) days review period. The NCLAT therefore dismissed the appeal of the corporate debtor.

In SRS Real Estate Limited v. LIC Housing Finance Limited and Another (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.220 of 2023), the NCLAT left open the issue of suspension of powers of a board of directors of a real estate company where CIRP has been initiated only with respect to a single project and observed it was open for the aggrieved director to approach the Adjudicating Authority praying for necessary directions and clarification with regard to other projects.

LIQUIDATION STAGE

In Adinath Jewellery Exports v. Mr. Brijendra Kumar Mishra, Liquidator of Shrenuj and Company Limited and Others (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 748 of 2022), the NCLAT considered the order of the Adjudicating Authority directing the Liquidator to put a certain property owned by the corporate debtor under lock and key when specifically there was an order of status quo passed by the Small Causes Court Mumbai, with respect to an ongoing litigation between the corporate debtor and the appellant in the instant matter.



The NCLAT noted that the appellant was in possession of the premises even post expiry of the license agreement entered into with the corporate debtor and observed that the relationship between the parties were of licensee-licensor, thereby rejecting the claims of the appellant that the relationship was of tenant-landlord governed by the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999.



The NCLAT further held that once a property forms part of the liquidation estate of the corporate debtor, under liquidation, the provisions of the Code were applicable regarding the assets which were in the ownership of the corporate debtor and Section 238 of the Code prohibited the applicability of any other law inconsistent with the Code. The NCLAT further observed that in liquidation, the liquidator has the powers under Section 33(5) to get control of the assets of the corporate debtor and therefore, held that the Adjudicating Authority has jurisdiction to direct eviction of a licensee whose possession is not protected under the Rent Act.

In ASJ Finsolutions Private Limited v. Best Foods Limited, through Liquidator and Ors. (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.492 of 2023), the NCLAT agreed with the view of the Adjudicating Authority that a successful bidder of an auction cannot stop the payment of the balance with respect to an asset, on the grounds of litigation on the property, considering that the sale was on 'as-is-where-is basis' and the issues relating to the challenge in title were mentioned specifically in the auction notice. The NCLAT noted that the appellant was required to deposit the balance amount as per the time limit prescribed in Schedule-I of Liquidation Regulation, 2016, which is statutory in nature.

In T.S. Murali v. Mr. Sarvesh Kashyap, Liquidator (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 275 of 2023), the NCLAT considered whether the liquidation proceedings should be allowed to proceed or a strict time-frame be given to the appellant being the promoter, shareholder, founder and ex-director of the Corporate Debtor till 2017 to settle the dues of the corporate debtor.



The NCLAT noted that the creditors were 4 statutory creditors, out of which the dues of 3 statutory creditors were extinguished, leaving the majority statutory creditor that is the department of GST. The NCLAT observed that even after liquidation, there is a likely possibility that dues of the said statutory creditor may remain unmet. Therefore, keeping in mind the facts and circumstances of the matter, and noting the spirit of the Code is that of a beneficial legislation and not penal, the NCLAT noted that the adjudicating Authority should have given an opportunity to settle with the last remaining creditor, instead of attaching his property, where he was residing. The NCLAT therefore stayed the liquidation proceedings in an effort to give an opportunity to the appellant to settle the matter.

MISCELLENEOUS

In Ankit Miglani v. State Bank of India (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No.58 of 2023), the NCLAT reiterated that under Section 60(2), insolvency resolution process against the personal guarantor could be filed before the Adjudicating Authority in whose jurisdiction the registered office of corporate debtor was situated. Accordingly, the NCLAT held that, where CIRP in relation to a corporate debtor was transferred to a different bench of Adjudicating Authority, if no such proceeding was pending at the time of initiation of proceeding against the personal guarantor, it would be the original Adjudicating Authority which would have the jurisdiction over the personal guarantor and not the bench to which the matter related to corporate debtor was transferred.

In Westcoast Infraprojects Private Limited v. Ram Chandra Dalaram Choudhary (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1258 of 2022), the NCLAT held that principles of Section 74 of the Contract Act would not govern the forfeiture of earnest money deposit under the terms and conditions of a public auction conducted in terms of Liquidation Process Regulations, 2016.

In Saurabh Soni v. Arithmetic Finserve Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 169 of 2023) on a decision passed on April 17, 2023, the NCLAT held that when an application for certified copy is filed beyond 30 days, the applicant would not be entitled to exclude the period which was taken in the preparation of the order.



The view was reiterated by the NCLAT in Religare Finvest Limited v. Strategic Credit Capital Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT)(Insolvency) No. 398 of 2023 &I.A. No. 1326, 1327 of 2023 in its decision passed on April 19, 2023.

