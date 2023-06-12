The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between March 16, 2023 and March 31, 2023. For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories i.e., Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage, the Liquidation stage, and Miscellaneous.

PRE-ADMISSION STAGE

CIRP STAGE

LIQUIDATION STAGE

MISCELLENOUS

In Swastik Aqua Limited and Ors v. Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited & Ors (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 847 of 2022), the NCLAT held that the pre-CIRP dues cannot be recovered from the successful resolution applicant where claims in relation to such pre-CIRP dues was not filed during CIRP. Further, the electricity of the corporate debtor cannot be disconnected on the basis of such non-payment of such pre-CIRP dues.



In Diwakar Sharma v. Anand Sonbhadra (Company Appeal (AT) (Ins.) No. 1446 of 2022 & I.A. No. 4551 of 2022), the NCLAT did not grant condonation of delay beyond the period of 15 days, much less 45 days for filing appeal before NCLAT based on the ground that the period of limitation was to be counted from date of knowledge as opposed to date of order even where the appellant was in jail and was not aware of the pronouncement of order and received a copy of the order from the resolution professional at a later date. The NCLAT held that there is no scope for condonation of delay beyond the period of (30+15) days as there is no window available for the NCLAT to exercise its jurisdiction for condonation of delay under Section 61 of the Code.



Similarly, in Pushpa Builders Limited v. Paramveer Distributor Private Limited (Company Appeal (AT) (Ins.) No. 1371 of 2022 & I.A. No. 4282 of 2022), wherein the delay was caused due to medical reasons, the NCLAT held that delay beyond (30+15) days cannot be condoned even if delay to file an appeal was caused because of a fraud.

Originally published 6 April 2023

