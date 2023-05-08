ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from India

Completion Of CIRP Of Corporate Debtor Does Not Absolve Director's Liability In Cases Filed Under Section 138 Of Negotiable Instruments Act Phoenix Legal The Supreme Court of India in the recent judgment of Ajay Kumar Radheyshyam Goenka v. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd., dismissed the appeals aimed to contest the proceedings filed by the lender under Section 138 ...

Case Note: Judgement Of The Supreme Court In The Essar Steel Case S&R Associates This paper is a comment on this judgment. It critically analyses the decision of the Supreme Court and the impact of the judgment on insolvency law in India.

Landmark Judgments – IBC Yearly Round-Up 2022 Sarthak Advocates & Solicitors Previously there existed a mechanical role of the National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") in CIRPs initiated by a financial creditor under Section 7 of the Code.

Vidarbha Industries v. Axis Bank: An Unsettling Literal Interpretation S&R Associates On July 12, 2022, the Supreme Court of India ("Supreme Court") in Vidarbha Industries Power Limited v. Axis Bank Limited ("Vidarbha"), held that Section 7(5)(a) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC")...

Swiss Ribbons And Its Implications - The Supreme Court On The Constitutionality And Key Provisions Of The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code IndusLaw 2018 proved to be a constitutional litmus test for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, with ten writ petitions and one special leave petition assailing the constitutional validity of the Code.