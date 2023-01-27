ARTICLE

Renewed Challenges To The IBC Distribution Waterfall S&R Associates The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC") sought to usher in a new era in the Indian insolvency regime by introducing a uniform, transparent and predictable insolvency resolution procedure.

Recovery Of Possession By Third Parties During CIRP Dhaval Vussonji & Associates As per a recent news report1 , as on 30th June 2022, a total of 1,999 CIRPs are ongoing out of which 436 are in the Real Estate Sector. This means, almost 1/4th of the Companies undergoing...

Initiation Of Insolvency Proceedings Against The Personal Guarantor Of The Corporate Debtor Karanjawala & Company A personal guarantor is an individual who provides surety under a contract of guarantee to a corporate debtor. Till, 2016, in case of default by a corporate debtor, creditors had the option of recovering...

Tussle Between IBC And PMLA: Attachment Of Corporate Debtor's Assets By Enforcement Directorate During Moratorium Under Section 14 Of IBC, 2016 S&A Law Offices Through the judgment dated 11th November 2022, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court in the case of Rajiv Chakraborty v. Directorate of Enforcement observed that the Directorate of Enforcement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 ...

The IBC & The Sea-Link AZB & Partners As I drive across Mumbai this morning for a meeting, I cross the Sea Link.