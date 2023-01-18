India:
Cross-border Insolvency: A Way Forward For The Indian Framework
18 January 2023
Phoenix Legal
Our Partner Gautam Bhatikar and Associate Partner Neha Naik co-authored an article on
'Cross-border insolvency: a way forward for the Indian
framework.'
The article analyses and critically evaluates the current
cross-border insolvency regime in India and suggests practical
procedural tweaks that could be weaved in for the benefit of
stakeholders.
This article first appeared in the October 2022 issue of
Insolvency and Restructuring International (Vol 16, No 2), and is
reproduced by kind permission of the International Bar Association,
London, UK.
