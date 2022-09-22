ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from India

Recent Landmark Judgments Of The Supreme Court Under IBC Economic Laws Practice By way of its two landmark judgments delivered on August 26, 2022, in the matter of CIRP/Liquidation of ABG Shipyard, the Apex Court has settled two critical issues concerning...

Summarizing The Interface Between Negotiable Instruments Act And The Insolvency Code In P. Mohanraj v Shah Brothers Ispat Khurana and Khurana The Supreme Court of India recently pronounced the milestone judgment of P. Mohanraj V. Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt. Ltd.

Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process Of Real Estate Company S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates The National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench vide its order dated April 25, 2022 in Mr. N. Kumar v. Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd. held that the project-wise Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of ...

Supreme Court On Interpretation Of Terms "Operational Creditors" And "Corporate Debtors"- IBC S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates Since the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016 ("IBC, 2016), the judiciary has been very active in settling disputes and addressing the gaps arising from this...

Insolvency And Bankruptcy Law Journal Anand & Anand The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 has been evolving immensely since its inception. Through this Quarterly Journal the firm aims to share recent updates and landmark Judgements pertaining to the Code.