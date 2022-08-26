Supreme Court of India | Judgment dated August 01, 2022 | Civil Appeal Nos. 84-85 of 2020

This judgment clarifies the issue on the applicability of Limitation Act, 1963 on IBC proceedings. SC has reiterated and reimposed the largely settled proposition as held in Bishal Jaiswal judgment, where the entries in a balance sheet were held to be an acknowledgement of liability. It elucidates that the creditors, who were earlier prevented from initiating IBC proceedings despite their debts being acknowledged in the balance sheet of the corporate debtor, are now allowed to initiate proceedings under IBC by relying upon Section 18 of Limitation Act, 1963.