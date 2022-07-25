ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from India

NCLAT Full Bench Overturns Previous Judgements- Holds License Fees As ‘Operational Debt' Under IBC Phoenix Legal In a recent full bench judgement, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) overturned two of its previous judgements to clarify that claim of a licensor for payment of licence...

Supreme Court Holds In Vidarbha Industries Power Limited v. Axis Bank Limited That Section 7(5)(a) Of IBC Is Discretionary VGC Law Firm In Vidarbha Industries Power Limited v. Axis Bank Limited, the Supreme Court, inter alia, held that Section 7(5)(a) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code confers discretionary power on the Adjudicating Authority to admit an application of a financial creditor.

Indian Insolvency Quarterly Review (April To June 2022) Phoenix Legal In recent times, several noteworthy judgments have been rendered by the Indian courts in matters relating to the law of insolvency in India.

Decree Holders Are Not Financial Creditors Under The IBC: Subhankar Bhowmik v Union Of India & ANR Tuli & Co The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the judgment of a Division Bench of the High Court of Tripura, where the High Court had held that a decree holder falls under the class...

ARCs As Resolution Applicants Under IBC ? Karanjawala & Company Mounting Non-Performing Assets ("NPAs") in India lead the Committee on Banking Sector Reforms (Narasimham Committee-II) to recommend the creation of a new class of companies called Asset Reconstruction Companies ("ARCs")...