In recent times, several noteworthy judgments have been rendered by the Indian courts in matters relating to the law of insolvency in India. Some decisions rendered in the second quarter of 2022 that discuss the legal position concerning the interpretation and applicability of provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 have been summarised below:

1. Indian Overseas Bank v. RCM Infrastructure Ltd.

Citation: Civil Appeal No. 4750 OF 2021

Decision date: 18 May 2022

SARFAESI Proceedings Cannot Continue Against The Corporate Debtor Once The CIRP Commences And Moratorium Is Announced

Brief Facts: The appellant Indian Overseas Bank had extended certain credit facilities to the corporate debtor. However, the corporate debtor failed to repay the dues and the loan account of the corporate debtor became irregular. Subsequently, on 13 June 2016, the loan account of the corporate debtor came to be classified as a "Non-Performing Asset" (NPA). The appellant bank then issued a demand notice under Section 13(2) of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act), calling upon the corporate debtor and its guarantors to repay the outstanding amount due to the appellant bank. Since the corporate debtor failed to comply with the demand notice and repay the outstanding dues, the appellant bank took symbolic possession of two secured assets mortgaged exclusively with it. The same was done by the appellant bank in the exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 13(4) of the SARFAESI Act read with Rule 8 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 (Rules). One of the said properties stood in the name of the corporate debtor and the other in the name of the Corporate Guarantor. An e-auction notice came to be issued by the appellant bank to recover the public money availed by the corporate debtor.

In the meantime, the corporate debtor filed a petition under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). In the first eauction held on 06.11.2018, no bids were received. In the second e-auction which was scheduled on 12.12.2018, three persons became successful bidders by offering jointly a price of INR 32.92 crore for both the secured assets. On 13.12.2018, the sale was confirmed in favour of the successful bidders/auction purchasers in the public auction. Pursuant to this, the successful bidders deposited 25% of the bid amount, i.e., INR 8.23 crore including the earnest money deposit of the said amount and the appellant bank issued a sale certificate to them. The auction purchasers were directed to pay the balance 75% of the bid amount within 15 days, i.e., prior to 28.12.2018. However, on 28.12.2018, the auction purchasers addressed a letter to the appellant bank seeking handing over of peaceful and vacant possession of the secured assets and also prayed for an extension of time to pay the balance 75% of the bid amount till 08.03.2019. Nevertheless, the request made by the auction purchasers was accepted by the appellant bank on 29.12.2018. In exercise of its powers under Rule 9(4)(a) of the Rules, the appellant bank, extended the period till 08.03.2019 for payment of the balance 75% of the bid amount.

The NCLT admitted the petition filed by the ex-promoter of the corporate debtor. As a result of the said order passed under Section 10 of the IBC, the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the corporate debtor commenced. A moratorium as provided under Section 14 of the IBC was notified and an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) was also appointed.

Upon coming to know about the admission of the insolvency petition filed by the corporate debtor, the appellant bank on 21.01.2019, filed its claim with the IRP. According to the appellant bank, since the balance 75% of the bid amount was not yet received on the said date, it was not excluded from the claim filed before the IRP. During the pendency of the CIRP, the appellant bank accepted the balance 75% of the bid amount, i.e., INR 24.69 crore. Upon receipt of the payment, the appellant bank submitted its revised claim to the IRP, and it also intimated the IRP about the successful sale of the said secured assets. Thereafter, the promoter of the corporate debtor filed an application praying before the NCLT to set aside the security realization during the CIRP period carried out by the appellant bank or in the alternative to cancel the impugned transaction. Pursuant to this, the NCLT passed an order setting aside the sale of the property owned by the corporate debtor. The appellant bank filed an appeal before the NCLAT, but, the same was rejected. Being aggrieved by the same, the appellant filed an appeal before the Supreme Court in this case.

Issues: Whether the bank could continue with the auction proceedings under SARFAESI once CIRP had been initiated and a moratorium was notified?

Decision: The Supreme Court observed that after the CIRP is initiated, there is a moratorium for any action to foreclose, recover or enforce any security interest created by the corporate debtor in respect of its property including any action under the SARFAESI Act. The words "including any action under the SARFAESI Act" are significant in clarifying the legislative intent that after the CIRP is initiated, all actions including any action under the SARFAESI Act to foreclose, recover or enforce any security interest are prohibited. The Supreme Court further noted that Section 14(1)(c) of the IBC has an overriding effect over any other law. Finally, while dismissing the appeal, the Supreme Court held that the appellant bank could not have continued the proceedings under the SARFAESI Act once the CIRP was initiated and the moratorium was ordered.

2. Sunil Kumar Jain And Others v. Sundaresh Bhatt And Ors.

Citation: Civil Appeal No. 5910 of 2019

Decision date: 19 April 2022

Claims For Payment Of Wages/Salaries Of Only Those Workmen/Employees Who Actually Worked During The CIRP Are To Be Included In The CIRP Costs

Brief Facts: M/s ABG Shipyard Limited, he Corporate Debtor (CD), is a private sector Ship Building Yard with its manufacturing activities at Dahej Yard and Surat Yard in Gujarat and having its corporate office at Mumbai. Prior to the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), the CD had over 1000 workmen and employees, out of which the appellants herein are the 272 employees and workmen employed at Mumbai Head Office and Dahej Yard of the CD. Vide order dated 25.04.2018, the Adjudicating Authority (defined below) directed the Resolution Professional (RP) to deposit INR 2,75,00,000 in the Registry of the Adjudicating Authority to satisfy the outstanding salaries/wages for the period before the CIRP. However, the order was contingent upon the outcome of IA No. 348/2017, which was filed by the appellant praying to direct the RP to utilize the amount of INR 9,75,33,236 to be received from the Indian Coast Guard solely for employees/workmen.

By 2019, since no agreed resolution plan could be adopted of the CD, the RP filed an application for liquidation, which was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, Ahmedabad (Adjudicating Authority), that then passed an order of liquidation of the CD and appointed the respondent herein as Liquidator. At the time of the Liquidation Order, IA No. 348/2017 was also disposed and hence the earlier relief of INR 2,75,00,000 was also not available to the Appellants in the case. This order by the Adjudicating Authority of not granting any relief with regard to certain claim relating to salary was appealed before the Appellate Tribunal of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi (NCLAT), wherein the same was dismissed as well. Finally, the instant appeal was filed by the workmen/employees of CD, after being dissatisfied by the NCLAT Order.

The workmen/ employees contended that the salaries/wages and the dues payable to them during the CIRP period will be qualified as CIRP costs under Section 5(13) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) and are liable to be disbursed even prior to the amount distributed under Section 53 of the IBC. It was further submitted that the provident fund, gratuity and pension fund amounts remain outside the liquidation under Section 36(4) of the IBC. On the other hand, the respondent contended that the wages and salaries claimed by the appellants who have done no work during the CIRP period and have not assisted the RP/Liquidator during the CIRP, would not fall within the parameters of CIRP costs within the definition of Section 5(13)(c) of the IBC.

Issues: Whether wages/ salaries of the workmen/ employees during the CIRP period and the amount due and payable to the respective workmen/ employees towards Pension Fund, Gratuity Fund and Provident Fund be given priority in case of liquidation of the Corporate Debtor?

Decision: After delving into the relevant provisions and the legislative history with respect to workmen/employee's dues towards the wages/salaries including the amount due and payable towards provident fund, gratuity and pension fund, the Supreme Court held that even though the RP is under an obligation to maintain the Corporate Debtor as a going concern, there is a serious dispute whether the CD was operational during the CIRP or not and whether the concerned workmen/employees actually worked during the CIRP or not. Therefore, the Appellant's claim of the CD being a going concern in itself cannot be accepted without actually enquiring about the facts and the status of the CD. Accordingly, the appellants were directed to submit their claims before the Liquidator and prove that during CIRP, IRP/RP managed the operations of the CD as a going concern and that they actually worked during the CIRP, and for the Liquidator to then adjudicate such claims in accordance with law and on its own merits. The Supreme Court decided that the claims of the workmen/employees can be included as CIRP costs only if it can be verified that the Corporate Debtor was indeed operating as a going concern and that the workers/employees actually worked during the CIRP.

