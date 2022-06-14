ARTICLE

Owners of a property invariably have an undisputed right over the property under ownership. Such undisputed right including right of usage of property more often than not is leased out to by the Owners against payment of lease rentals. The jurisprudence behind the treatment of the landlord and the outstanding lease rentals by a Company undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has come a long way since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) has come into force. However, with every passing day, new and distinct problems as regards the treatment of the landlord and the outstanding rental payment are being faced by the Landlord at different stages of an ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The woes of the Landlord are far from over.

For the purposes of initiating proceedings under IBC as an operational creditor, the owners/landlords continue to remain in a fix till it is determined whether lease rentals due is an operational debt or not. There continues to be an ambiguity in the treatment of outstanding lease rentals dues as to whether such claims fall within the ambit of "Operational Debts". The said issue is now pending before the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the matter of Promila Taneja v. Surendri Design (P) Ltd., Civil Appeal No. 4237 of 2020.

However, apart from the above, there are a host of various issues being faced by the Landlords in an ongoing insolvency resolution process. The owners/ landlords' vested proprietary rights are being taken away without following any process of law under an on-going CIRP even contrary to the provisions of the IBC. Enumerated below are broad challenges faced by landlords/owners:

DILEMMA FACED BY THE OWNER/LANLORD/LESSOR AT VARIOUS STAGES OF ONGOING CIRP AGAINST THE LESSEE COMPANY

A. PRE-CIRP:

The Owner/landlord/lessor has all the reliefs provided for in the law of the land i.e Delhi Rent Control Act, 1958 and any other State Legislation and Transfer of Property Act, 1882 as amended till date. The said statutes adequately protect the owners of the property and provide a recourse to the landlords/owner to seek eviction as well as recovery of outstanding lease rentals. However, the aspect of initiation of CIRP under IBC by such owners/landlords suffers from some ambiguity as on date.

B. POST- CIRP:

When the landlord/lessor comes to know about the commencement of CIRP Proceedings vis a vis the Corporate Debtor/lessee, it applies to IRP for claiming the outstanding lease rental payments. Thereafter, upon not getting any positive response from the IRP, such an owner/ landlord moves an Interim Application under section 60(5) of the Code before the Adjudicating Authority seeking directions against the Resolution Professional of the Corporate Debtor for vacating the premises along with handing over of the vacant possession to the landlord/lessor and; payments related to the outstanding lease rentals. It is relevant to take note of Section 14 of IBC which interferes with the right of an owner/landlord to take back property under possession and /or occupation of a company undergoing CIRP. Section 14 (1) (d) of IBC which restricts the right of such owners/landlords reads as follows,

"(1) Subject to provisions of sub-sections (2) and (3), on the insolvency commencement date, the Adjudicating Authority shall by order declare moratorium for prohibiting all of the following, namely:— (d) the recovery of any property by an owner or lessor where such property is occupied by or in the possession of the corporate debtor ."

The issue of ownership, possession and occupation has been deliberated by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the matter of Rajendra K Bhutta v. Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority And Another, (2020) SCC OnLine SC 292 which held as follows,

"15. The conspectus of the aforesaid judgments would show that the expression "occupied by" would mean or be synonymous with being in actual physical possession of or being actually used by, in contra-distinction to the expression "possession", which would connote possession being either constructive or actual and which, in turn, would include legally being in possession, though factually not being in physical possession."

In view of the same there have been instances where the landlord/lessor has been left with an unfavourable order of dismissal of the interim application seeking handover of vacant peaceful possession of the premises and payment towards the outstanding rental dues. However, in order to balance the needs of such owners/landlord an explanation was appended to Section 14 (1) (d) of IBC inserted by the IBC (Amendment) Act, 2020, w.e.f. 28.12.2019 which reads as follows:

"Explanation.—For the purposes of this sub-section, it is hereby clarified that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, a license, permit, registration, quota, concession, clearances or a similar grant or right given by the Central Government, State Government, local authority, sectoral regulator or any other authority constituted under any other law for the time being in force, shall not be suspended or terminated on the grounds of insolvency, subject to the condition that there is no default in payment of current dues arising for the use or continuation of the license, permit, registration, quota, concession, clearances or a similar grant or right during the moratorium period;".

The intention of the legislature for inserting the above mentioned explanation was that an anomaly had developed due to the enforcement of Section 14(1) (d) of IBC in its pre amendment form since proprietary rights of an owner/landlord/third party were being taken away for no fault of his/ her without exercising due process of law. In order to counter balance the anomaly so created and cure the shortcomings in the enforcement of the Section 14(1) (d) of IBC, which was violative of the law of the land, the above mentioned explanation was added that without payment of current dues arising for the use or continuation of license, permit, registration, quota, concession, clearances or a similar grant or right during the moratorium period shall not be suspended or terminated on the grounds of insolvency. The vacuum so filled by the insertion of the aforementioned explanation further gave hope to the owner/landlord that its current dues arising for the use or continuation of license shall be paid. Moreover, Section 14 of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Regulations 31 (b) of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 envisaged payment of lease rentals/amounts due to a person whose rights are prejudicially affected on account of the moratorium imposed under section 14(1)(d) as Insolvency Resolution Process Costs (CIRP Costs), which reads as under:

"31. Insolvency Resolution Process Costs "Insolvency resolution process costs" under section 5(13(e) shall mean- (b) Amounts due to a person whose rights are prejudicially affected on account of the moratorium imposed under section 14(1)(d);......."

The landlord/lessor for the most part had a remedy that its claim as against usage of its premises during CIRP shall qualify as CIRP Cost and shall be paid in priority by the Successful Resolution Applicant. The Resolution Plan accordingly, was thought to be of great significance for the landlords/owners whose lease rentals payable during CIRP was required to be paid in priority and entirety under the plan.

C. POST APPROVAL OF RESOLUTION PLAN:

The approval of resolution plan, however, has itself posed challenges for the landlords/owners. It is relevant to take note of the fact that as the owner's of lease hold property, the landlord have no direct participation and say in the CIRP. The landlords/owner's in the said background are oblivious about the proceedings and pursue it based on the assurances of the Resolution Professional. The Resolution Professional is the sole master for determining CIRP costs and his decision making is as such not amenable to challenge by landlords/owners. The position of landlords/owners have further suffered a set back in light of the decision passed by the Hon'ble NCLAT in the matter of Mack Star Marketing Private Limited V. Ashish Chawchharia, Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 389 of 2021 & I.A. No. 850 of 2022. The said judgment by the Hon'ble NCLAT while recognising the right of owners to get the amount of lease rentals for usage of premises during CIRP, rejected the claim of the Appellant on account of the same not being a part of the Resolution Plan. The Hon'ble NCLAT has proceeded on the basis that a successful Resolution Applicant cannot be subsequently burdened with additional claims.

CONCLUSION

It is evident that the plight of landlords/owners is far from being appropriately dealt with in cases of companies under IBC. The provisions of IBC are indeed driven to ensure rehabilitation and revival of companies in financial distress. For the purposes of such resolutions, power is solely vested with a particular class of creditors i.e. "Financial Creditor". The process as such is being helmed by an independent professional i.e. Resolution Professional. In the said background, it is imperative that the provisions of IBC be read and interpreted in a harmonious manner to meet the requirement of "balancing the interests of all stakeholders". Landlords/owner's plight as stakeholders in the process of insolvency resolution should be heard and their lease rentals, both pre and during CIRP, be paid in accordance with law. Such an interpretation is in line with fundamental law of our land in as much as no proprietary right of a party/person cannot be taken away without following the process of law.

