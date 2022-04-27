"(1) The liquidator shall endeavour to complete the liquidation process of the corporate person and submit the Final Report under Regulation 38 within: -

(a) Two hundred and seventy days from the liquidation commencement date where the creditors have approved the resolution under clause (c) of sub-Section (3) of Section 59 or clause (c) of sub-Regulation (1) of Regulation 3, and

(b) Ninety days from the liquidation commencement date in all other cases."