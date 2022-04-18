Nexdigm Comments: Breather is provided to the liquidator as three days timeline was proving to be administratively difficult.

The liquidator is required to intimate his appointment to IBBI within seven days from the date of his appointment compared to an earlier three-day timeline.

Nexdigm Comments: This significantly shortens the time of liquidation in cases where no claims are received or likely to be received.

A proviso to sub-regulation (2) of regulation 30 is added pursuant to which if no claims are received till the last day of submission of a claim, the liquidator shall prepare a stakeholders list within 15 days therefrom as compared to the earlier 45 days timeline.

Nexdigm Comments: This is a welcome step as the period of distribution is reduced and the liquidator and stakeholders need not wait until a period of six months is completed. Furthermore, it will ensure the conservation of assets value.

The liquidator shall distribute the proceeds from realization within one month from the receipt of the amount to the stakeholders as compared to the earlier six-month timeline.

Nexdigm Comments: This provides greater flexibility where liquidation will have no adverse impact on stakeholders.

Liquidator to submit compliance certificate along with the final report