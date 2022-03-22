E S Krishnamurthy & Ors v. M/s Bharath Hi Tech Builders Pvt Ltd

Supreme Court of India | Judgment dated December 14, 2021 [Civil Appeal No. 3325 of 2020]

Background facts

Issue at hand?

Decision of the Tribunal

HSA Viewpoint

The present judgment has established the scope of jurisdiction of the NCLT and NCLAT under Section 7 of the IBC and has cautioned NCLT and NCLAT that while deciding case under the IBC, they are bound by the framework of IBC. SC has laid down in clear terms that the NCLT and NCLT have no equitable or residual jurisdiction to direct the parties to attempt and settle the dispute and must maintain judicial discipline and follow the well determined precedents considering that CIRP process is time sensitive.