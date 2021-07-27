ARTICLE

Insolvency Professionals will not be in a position to accept more than ten CIRP assignments as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Board) has added a clarification under clause 22 of the Code of Conduct for Insolvency Professionals attached as Schedule I to the IBBI (Insolvency Professionals) Regulations, 2016. This amendment has been notified on 22nd July, 2021 with immediate effect. The clarification also seeks to restrict the large assignments to three within the overall assignment limit of ten at any point of time. Large assignments mean where admitted claims exceed Rs. 1000 crores. The clarification reads as under:

Clarification: An insolvency professional may, at any point of time, not have more than ten assignments as resolution professional in corporate insolvency resolution process, of which not more than three shall have admitted claims exceeding one thousand crore rupees each.

Let us understand the impact of this newly added clarification:

The amendment is effective from 22nd July, 2021. It is not clear whether this would apply to existing assignments in hand or the limit in number of assignments is to be applied for future assignments. For example, if the Insolvency Professional is already handling 12 assignments, would he be required to reduce it to 10 assignments? Logically, that does not seem to be the intent. The application of the clarification should be prospective and it should not affect the existing number of assignments. In other words, if an insolvency professional is already handling CIRP assignments exceeding the limit, he should be able to continue to handle them but he will not be in a position to accept any more CIRP assignment unless the number of CIRP assignments is reduced below the limit. The sub-limit applicable for large assignments would also apply in a similar way. However, a clarification from the Board is desirable. The clarification uses the expression “assignments as resolution professional” causing confusion as to whether this would include assignments as interim resolution professional. Also what happens if the insolvency professional continues to perform his duties as a resolution professional in his capacity as interim resolution professional where resolution professional is not appointed by the committee of creditors. Looking at the intent of the clarification and conjunct reading with the definition of resolution professional [S. 5(27)], which includes interim resolution professional, it can be concluded that assignments being handled as interim resolution professional would also be covered within the overall limit of ten assignments and sub-limit of three large assignments. The restriction applies only to CIRP assignments. This means assignments being handled by an insolvency professional as a liquidator or resolution professional under pre-packaged insolvency resolution process under Part II or resolution professional or bankruptcy trustee under Part III will not be counted for the purposes of limit of 10 assignments and sub-limit of 3 large assignments. The use of the words “ten assignments as resolution professional in corporate insolvency resolution process” is quite clear and leaves no room for ambiguity. The use of the expression “ten assignments as resolution professional in corporate insolvency resolution process” seems to be intentional. It, however, defies logic and reasoning as burden of handling liquidation cases is as cumbersome as that of CIRP assignments. The idea behind restricting assignments is to ensure effective handling considering clause 22 which provides that an insolvency professional must refrain from accepting too many assignments, if he is unlikely to be able to devote adequate time to each of his assignments.The expression “assignment” used in clause 22 is not restricted to CIRP assignments alone. It includes, in its ambit, all assignments accepted by an insolvency professional. Be that as it may, the language employed in clarification is clear and unambiguous to restrict CIRP assignments only. Large CIRP assignments have been restricted to maximum of three within overall limit of ten assignments. Large assignments mean the assignments where admitted claims exceed Rs. 1000 crores. There seems to be some practical difficulty in implementing this. The amount of admitted claim is fluid and dynamic in CIRP assignments. At a given point of time, the admitted claims may be less than Rs. 1000 crores but may swell beyond this limit after a while. For example, an insolvency professional has accepted 10 assignments out of which 3 assignments are having admitted claims of more than Rs 1000 crores. This seems to be in compliance of clarification. What would happen if in two more cases, the value of admitted claims exceed Rs 1000 crores at a given point of time? Would the insolvency professional be considered in non-compliance of the Code of Conduct? Is he expected to shun two such large assignments? Whether he would be permitted by Adjudicating Authority to resign and leave the assignments mid-way? There is no clarity on these aspects at this point of time. However, it is suggested that insolvency professional must take appropriate steps to remain within the limits set in the clarification.

Conclusion : Welcome Step but Board needs to Clarify the Clarification!

This amendment was expected and this would ensure fair and equitable distribution of assignments besides ensuring that assignments are handled effectively by the insolvency professionals. However, some aspects, as noted above, require clarifications and the Board is expected to issue clarification clarifying the clarification!

