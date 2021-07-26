ARTICLE

Personal Guarantors To Corporate Debtors Liable Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016: Supreme Court Of India Phoenix Legal In a recent decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Lalit Kumar Jain v. Union of India , the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) concerning the liability...

Who Has The Power To Adjudicate Claim Submitted During The Cirp-Resolution Professional Or Committee Of Creditors Or Adjudicating Authority Singh & Associates In the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated under the I&B Code 2016, the claim is an important factor to be decided in the Resolution Plan for the Corporate Debtor.

Pre-Packaged Insolvency Resolution Procedure King, Stubb & Kasiva Pre-pack is a type of restructuring in which creditors and debtors collaborate on an informal agreement before submitting it for approval.

A Primer On Pre-Packaged Insolvency Resolution Process Introduced Through The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 Phoenix Legal The Indian insolvency law framework before the year 2016 was highly fragmented and scattered across several legislations that referred matters to different judicial fora.

Can An Interim Resolution Professional Or The Resolution Professional Reject Time-barred Claims In A Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process? VGC Law Firm An interesting issue keeps arising in relation to the powers of an Interim Resolution Professional or a Resolution Professional to reject time-barred claims of different creditors whose debt is owed by the Corporate Debtor.