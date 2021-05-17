ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from India

Pre-Pack Insolvency Resolution Process For The MSMEs Dhir & Dhir Associates The advent of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC") has led to a transformative turnaround in the corporate distress resolution framework of India.

IBC (Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016) – The Bankruptcy Law Of India Khurana and Khurana It is better to have one codified legislation than multiple to deal with the aspects of a company which can have a singular umbrella.

Liquidation Process Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016 - An Overview Singh & Associates Nearly all discussions and coverages on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), highlight the process of Resolution of Corporate persons...

What Is Pre-Pack Insolvency Or Bankruptcy? The Law Point The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has boosted the industry in terms of either reviving the company in question or faster liquidation of the same without letting them deteriorate.

Operational Creditors In Insolvency: A Tale Of Disenfranchisement S&R Associates The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (hereinafter "IBC") was hailed as a major reform in the insolvency landscape in India