ARTICLE

India: IBBI's Clarification With Reference To Regulations 18, 19 And 21 Of The CIRP Regulations On ‘Consideration Of Matters / Issues By The Committee Of Creditors On Request By Its Members'

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

VGC LAW FIRM

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has issued a clarification bearing reference No.: IBBI/CIRP/2021 dated April 16, 2021 in relation to “Consideration of matters / issues by the Committee of Creditors on request by members of the Committee”.

It clarifies the action to be taken by the Resolution Professional in certain situations when request is made by the members of Committee of Creditors (‘CoC') to convene a meeting or place a note for consideration in a meeting of the CoC.

The text of the Clarification dated April 16, 2021 is given below:

“1. Regulation 18 of the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 (CIRP Regulations) provides that a resolution professional (RP) may convene a meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC), when he considers it necessary. He shall, however, convene a meeting of the CoC, if a request to that effect is made by members of the CoC representing 33% of the voting rights.

Regulation 19 of the CIRP Regulations requires a notice in writing for calling a meeting of the CoC. Regulation 21 requires that the notice for a meeting of the CoC shall contain a list of matters to be discussed, the list of issues to be voted, and copies of all documents relevant to the matters to be discussed and issues to be voted upon at the meeting.

It is clear from a joint reading of the provisions of regulations 18, 19 and 21 of the CIRP Regulations that members of the CoC having 33% of the voting rights may request the RP to convene a meeting of the CoC. Such request shall include a note proposing the matters to be discussed or issues to be voted upon, along with relevant documents, if any. On receipt of the request, the RP shall convene a meeting of the CoC for consideration of the note. These provisions envisage the following situations:

S.No. Situation Action by the RP 1 Members of the CoC having at least 33% of the voting rights request the RP, along with a note, to convene a meeting of the CoC. The RP shall forthwith convene a meeting of the CoC for consideration of the note, or place the note for consideration in a meeting of the CoC, if it is already scheduled. 2 Members of the CoC having at least 33% of the voting rights request the RP, along with a note, to place the note for consideration in a meeting of the CoC. The RP shall place the note for consideration in the ensuing meeting of the CoC. 3 Members of the CoC having less than 33% of the voting rights request the RP, along with a note, to convene a meeting of the CoC. The RP shall consider the request expeditiously on merits. If he considers it necessary, he shall convene a meeting of the CoC for consideration of the note, or place the note for consideration in a meeting of the CoC, if it is already scheduled. 4 Members of the CoC having less than 33% of the voting rights request the RP, along with a note, to place the note for consideration in a meeting of the CoC. The RP shall consider the request expeditiously on merits. If he considers it necessary, he shall place the note for consideration in the ensuing meeting of the CoC.

‘Note' means a note proposing the matters to be discussed or issues to be voted upon, along with relevant documents, if any, in a meeting of the CoC.

This clarification is issued in exercise of the powers under clause (aa) of sub-section (1) of section 196 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.”

The IBBI's clarification seems to be helpful for the Resolution Professionals as well as the members of CoC as it gives clarity on the action to be taken by the Resolution Professional in different situations. From Resolution Professionals' perspective, the above clarification seems to have cleared doubts on how to act in different situations when members of CoC request them, along with a note, to either convene a meeting of the CoC or place a note for CoC's consideration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.